NI Blonde Club search for best commercial herd

The biennial event, postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, aims to seek out the cream of Blonde sired cattle in commercial suckler herds and highlight the many positive attributes using a Blonde bull can have on varied systems across Northern Ireland.

This year’s competition has been kindly sponsored by Ganson Building and Civil Engineering Contractors. Suitable entrants must have a minimum of eight Blonde sired calves born into their herd in 2021. Calves can be sired either by a pedigree Blonde stock bull or alternatively by AI using any pedigree Blonde bull. There will be awards

for the best three groups of calves, the best stock bull and also the best cow with Blonde calf at foot.