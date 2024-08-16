Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held their shearling ram & ram lamb show & sale in Ballymena.

There was a flying trade with Eoin Butler of the Castlewood flock selecting a ram lamb from Ian Donald of the Donbraid flock to take the first prize and overall champion, selling to 1200gns to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills. Second from K. McAdoo sold to 850gns to M&S Conway, Omagh, and third, J Wilkinson, sold to 900gns to D Russell, Co. Down.

The Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson took first prize shearling and reserve champion selling to 1050gns to J Blair, Monemore; second, A. Moses, selling to 1000gns to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, and third, K&G McAdoo, selling to 1050gns to R Johnston, Co. Fermanagh.

Ram lambs averaged 755gns with a clearance of 81 per cent and shearling rams averaged 908gns with a clearance of 87 per cent.

First prize ram lamb and overall champion from Ian Donald selling for 1200gns to Sandra Hunter. (Pic: Freelance)

Many thanks to Animax, sponsors of the sale.

Other Leading prices on the night were:

Shearlings

T Lamont selling to 1600gns to L Anderson, Co. Antrim;

First prize shearling ram and reserve champion from Campbell and Jason Watson selling for 1050gns to J Blair. (Pic: Freelance)

K McAdoo selling to 1200gns to P Brown, Ballycastle;

RC&JC Watson selling to 1150gns to S Hunter, Bushmills;

T Lamont selling to 1000gns to T Perry, C. Tyrone;

K McAdoo selling to 950gns to P McSparron, Cushendun;

T Lamont selling to 900gns to Danderson;

K McAdoo selling to 850gns to JC Edgar, Co. Down;

RC&JC Watson selling to 750gns to P McSparron, Cushendun;

K McAdoo selling to 750gns to W Kerr, Co. Antrim.

Ram Lambs

T Ritchie selling to 1200gns to P Fegan, Dromara & 1150gns to K Smyth, Co. L Derry;

J Wilkinson selling to 1000gns to G McKenna, Armagh & 900gns to D Russell, Co. Down;

RC&JC Watson selling to 850gns to M McNeill, Ballymena;

S Allen selling to 850gns to M Brennan, Larne;

K McAdoo selling to 850gns to M&S Conway, Co. Tyrone;

RC&JC Watson selling to 800gns to S McCambridge, Co. Antrim;

S Allen selling to 800gns to M Brennan, Co. Antrim;

J Trimble selling to 800gns to G King, Co. Armagh;

A Barkley selling to 780gns to P McVeigh, Co. L Derry;

S Toye selling to 750gns to R&S McMillan, Belfast.