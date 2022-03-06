NI-bred bulls are in pole position for Simmental registrations

Drumagarner Hughes.

Jointly sharing pole position are Ballinalare Farm Galaxy bred by Joe Wilson and family from Newry, and Drumagarner Hughes by the late Michael McCloskey, and son Eamon, from Kilrea. Both bulls had 60 pedigree progeny registered last year.

The May 2015-born Ballinalare Farm Galaxy has been retained within the 60-cow herd, with semen available from the Cogent Signature Beef Collection. He was sired by 20,000gns stock bull Auchorachan Wizard – junior and supreme overall Stirling champion in February 2010. His dam is the Glen Podge daughter Raceview Tia Nicollette, purchased as a six-month-old calf at Roscommon for 8,500 Euro from Cork herd owner Peter O’Connell.

Twelve of the Galaxy calves registered carry the Ballinalare Farm prefix, while the remainder were bred by pedigree herd owners throughout the UK. Galaxy was also a popular sire in 2020, with 53 progeny registered placing him in third.

Ballinalare Farm Galaxy’s full sister, Ballinalare Farm Evita, is the dam of the first placed Ballinalare Farm Legacy, sold at Stirling recently for 10,000gns.

The August 2016-born Drumagarner Hughes was sold by the McCloskey family for 6,500gns at Stirling in February 2018. Sired by stock bull Rabawn Flame, his dam is the home-bred Omorga Volvo daughter, Drumagarner Beyonce – one of 30 cows in the herd.

Displaying great length, power and breed character, Drumagarner Hughes was purchased by Scottish herd owners Jimmy and Iain Green for their Corskie and Garmouth herds. His first son Garmouth Kingston was purchased privately by the Genus AI stud, and a further five sons have sold to a top of 8,000gns, and averaged £6,200 each. All 60 of his progeny were registered by the Green family.

Drumagarner Hughes was third in the table in 2020 with 59 progeny registered.

There are a total of four Northern Ireland-bred Simmental bulls featured in the top five, with a further two ranked in the top twelve.

Listed in joint fourth place with 48 registrations is Ranfurly Confederate bred by David Hazelton, Dungannon. He has been stock bull in the Dirnanean and Islavale Herds, and semen has been used by breeders throughout the UK. Confederate was the number one bull in 2019 and 2020 with 83 and 88 registered progeny.

Fifth place in the 2021 rankings with 47 progeny registered is Kilbride Farm Haka bred by Billy Robson OBE, and sons Michael and Norman, Doagh, Ballyclare. He was sold to the Green family’s Corskie and Garmouth herds for 10,000gns at Stirling in February 2018.