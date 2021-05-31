NI breeder achieves 30,000gns for bull

Millgate Rob sold for 30,000gns.

The hammer fell at an incredible price of 30,000gns for this January-2020 born calf.

The first son of Millim Neve and is sired by Norman Ely, who was purchased by the Millgate herd from the Red Ladies Sale in 2010. He carries both myostatin genes of NT821 and Q204X. He will now call home just over the Welsh border, his new owners are show calf producers PJ & TA Jones & Sons, near Builth Wells, Powys.

Next up was a bull exhibited by DM Smyth, Homebyres Prefect who sold for 12,000gns. Purchased from the Homebyres dispersal sale in 2019 as a calf at foot with dam, Homebyres Maisie, he is sired by Foxhillfarm Jasper. This August-2019 born bull carries a double copy of the profit gene F94L. He was purchased by W & T Nelson, Girvan, Ayrshire to the Kilphin herd.

Homebyres Perfect sold for 12,000gns.

W J & J McKay fetched 10,00gns for Ampertaine Parisian. This Wilodge LJ son was a red rosette winner in his class and is out of homebred cow, Ampertaine Goldie, who is from the same line as 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity. Parisian carries myostatin of F94L and NT821 as well as a Beef Value of LM40 in the top 10% of the breed selling to commercial buyer, C Jones, Llanarth, Ceredigion.

The second bull from W J & J McKay, County Derry was Ampertaine Phantom selling for 9,500gns to P Cooper & Son, Forfar, Angus to the Govals herd. This December-2019 born embryo calf Phantom, carries myostatin of F94L and Q204X and a Beef Value within the top 1% of the breed of 55. Sired by Ampertaine Foreman, he is out of homebred cow, Joy, a daughter of Goldies Fantastic.

McKenna Brothers, Bellaghy sold Archies Pharaoh for 8,000gns to C Neale of the Nealford Herd. Sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of dam Archies Nefertiti who is a daughter of Ampertaine Foreman. This October-2019 bull carries a Beef Value of LM45 and myostatin genes F94L and Q204X.