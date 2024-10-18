Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NI Charollais sheep club met on Saturday 12 October for their annual dinner at The Ramble Inn and to find out the results of the flock competition judged by Jim and Cynthia Aiken of the Carnew Flock in Co Down.

The NI Charollais Club wish to express thanks to Norbrook for their continued generosity in sponsoring the flock competition.

The overall winner this year was Graham Foster of the Springhill flock, who was the winner of the medium flock category, and he has both in lamb hoggets and ewe lambs entered for the Dungannon female sale on the 28 October.

Graham also won the Rockvilla trophy for the best overall group of ewe lambs.

Prize winners from the flock competition which was judged by Jim and Cynthia Aiken of the Carnew Flock in Co Down. (Pic: Freelance)

The large flock section was won by the Ringclare flock owned by the Malcolmson’s who also have a top-quality entry of in lamb hogget ewes for the Dungannon sale. They were the runners up in the overall flock competition.

The top flock in the small section was the Gorteen flock of Gareth Beacom from Co Fermanagh. Richard Powell from Co Armagh won the Novice section of the competition.

Winning the Riverdale trophy for the best senior stock ram was Alister Moore of the Hillside flock with Thackwood Braveheart.

The Ringclare Trophy for the best Junior Stock ram went to Graham Foster with a home bred tup lamb Springhill Royale Casino.

Prize winners from the flock competition which was judged by Jim and Cynthia Aiken of the Carnew Flock in Co Down. (Pic: Freelance)

Glenn Baird of the Aghavilly flock won the show team of the year and he has 15 shearling ewes entered for Dungannon female sale on the last Monday of October, many of which are in lamb to Aghavilly Albert the male show champion of the year.

Results were as follows.

Novice flock:

1. Richard Powell



2. Lauren Ryan

3. Craig Hewitt

Small flock:

1. Gareth Beacom



2. Harold McBratney

3. Rebecca McBratney

Medium flock:

1. Graham Foster

2. David Cromie

3. Jason Booth

Large flock:

1. Kenny, Sheila & Geoffrey Malcolmson

2. Alastair Moore

3. Ian Goudy

Senior Stock ram:

1. Alastair Moore - Thackwood Braveheart

2. Harold McBratney - Dunroe Blackjack

3. Jason Booth - Tullyear Amazon

Junior Stock ram:

1. Graham Foster - Springhill Casino Royale

2. Kenny ,Sheila & Geoffrey Malcolmson - Ashtongreen Crackerjack

3. Alastair Moore - Dunseverick Captain

Overall champion pen of ewe lambs:

1. Graham Foster

Overall Champion Flock:

1. Graham Foster

Reserve overall flock:

1. Kenny, Sheila & Geoffrey Malcolmson

Chairpersons Trophy:

1. Graham Foster

Top price sheep sold on mainland from NI vendor:

1. Graham Foster

Young handler trophy (Premier Sale):

1. Annie & Charlotte Kennedy

Female show champion of the year:

1. Glenn Baird - Logie Durno Wendy

Male show champion of the year:

Glenn Baird - Aghavilly Albert

Show team of the year:

Glenn Baird