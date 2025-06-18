NI craft makers can now apply for £15,000 Rosy James Memorial Trust Award

The Rosy James Memorial Trust is now welcoming applications through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

This unique bursary of £15,000 aims to assist craft makers to develop their careers by creating a new body of work which would otherwise have been unattainable without the funding.

Applications must be made online on the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s website and are now open, closing on 11th July at 12 noon.

Administered by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Rosy James Memorial Trust Award, established in 2014, was established thanks to the generosity of Rosemary James (Rosy), a local patron of the arts.

Pictured is previous Rosy James Memorial Trust Award recipient, Sheena Devitt with Dr Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts at the Arts Council

Originally from Belfast, Rosy had a lifelong commitment to the arts and following her death in 2010, bequeathed over £500,000 to help artists and craft makers pursue their careers.

Previous recipients of the prestigious award include glass artist Scott Benefield (2015), silversmiths Stuart Cairns (2014) and Cara Murphy (2016) and in 2017 two awards were made to ceramicist Anne Butler and furniture designer Brian McKee, stone sculptor Sheena Devitt (2018), glass artist Alison Lowry (2023), sculptor John Rainey (2023), ceramicist Eleanor Wheeler (2023), and ceramicist Derek Wilson (2024).

Dr Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to invite applications once again to The Rosy James Memorial Trust Award. Rosy’s incredible passion for the arts demonstrates the power of philanthropic giving to create lasting impact.

“Her love for the arts, and craft in particular, led her to leave a legacy that would allow new work of high quality, and of international interest, to be produced by local artists.

“This generous award, presented in her name, gives artists the chance to devote time to their practice over the course of a year and to develop a new body of work that otherwise may have been unattainable.

“It is a great opportunity for designer makers in craft and we look forward to receiving the next round of applications.”

Applications are now open and will close at 12 noon on 11th July 2025. For further information, guidance notes and eligibility to apply visit www.artscouncil-ni.org