NI dairy farm is one of the largest on the market in the last 10 years

Extending to 317 acres in total, Cavandarragh Farm, located at Castlederg, Co Tyrone,is being offered for sale as a whole or in up to eight lots.

The impressive farm has come to the market with Savills and Pollock Estate Agents.

The key feature of the farm is the land, which includes about 298 acres of ploughable ground. The farm was a winner of the Northern Ireland Silage Growing competition for four years in succession and has grown potatoes, maize, fodder beet, winter wheat and spring barley. It lies within a contiguous block and can be easily accessed from a number of public roads and an extensive network of internal farm roads and cow tracks.

The current owners have made substantial investment and improvements to the land in recent years, in particular to the internal road network, fencing, drainage, water supply and reseeding. Regarded as an “early” farm, the dairy herd is typically turned out to grass at the beginning of March until mid-November.

The extensive farm buildings are also a notable aspect of the farm.

With winter accommodation for about 750 head of cattle and about 370 cubicles, the farm buildings include ample underground slurry storage and winter fodder storage, plus a 40:40 rapid-exit parlour.

The farm includes a beautiful farmhouse of modern construction which is laid out in generous and elegant proportions and occupies an elevated position in the heart of the farm with far-reaching views.

A site with planning permission and a derelict house provide opportunities to create additional residential accommodation.

Three biomass boilers have been installed at the farm and planning permission to construct an anaerobic digester was previously granted but has since lapsed.

The Entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme are owned and are included in the sale.

James Butler, Head of Country Agency at Savills (028 9026 7820) comments: “Cavandarragh Farm offers the extremely rare opportunity to purchase a dairy farm in excess of 300 acres which lies in a contiguous block. Given the range of assets at the farm and the capacity to run a large-scale dairy enterprise, I anticipate interest to come from farmers and agri-businesses based both locally and further afield.