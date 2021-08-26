NI Dexter breeders visit Finnebrogue Woods

Finnebrogue steers

The family has farmed part of the Finnebrogue Estate for over 60 years, developing the mixture of grassland, forestry and lake into a number of very successful enterprises.

Set within the historic Finnebrogue estate, against a backdrop of mature woodlands sits a 30 acre lake, making the perfect venue for outdoor weddings and film locations. Ed Lindsay who for many years has run the Magnakata company, delivering custom made, Nordic style tipi’s all over Ireland has recently joined forces with his sister, Laura in introducing a wedding facility to the estate. Laura also runs an onsite café, ‘fodder’ using the family’s own herd of pedigree Dexter cattle on its menu and selling prime cuts through their farm shop.

Gathering on a sunny Saturday morning at the family’s ‘Tipi Kitchen’ in the heart of the estate, members were treated to tea and coffee and homemade sweat treats whilst given an introductory talk of the Finnebrogue estate by Nick Lindsay before setting off to view the family’s herd of over 100 pedigree Dexter cattle.

Finnebrogue Woods' herd of pedigree breeding cows and calves

The first stop on the walk visited the steers which provided beef to the Fodder café, farm shop and wedding events.

Cattle on display looked very content, grazing lush swards with many ready to beef in the coming months. Nick discussed the family’s policy of producing pure grass-fed beef receiving no concentrate feeding and wintered on silage in the estates woodlands.

Moving on to the breeding herd which featured around 50 head of cows, calves and a fine stock bull, and consisted of all three breed colours- black, red and dun. Such a large herd of quality animals grazing peacefully between matures trees was a fantastic sight to see.

The final stop was to a large group of heifers, which due to the demand where destined for the family’s farm shop and café. At this point Nick discussed plans for future development of the herd, tying in with the estates ethos of sustainable farming.

NI Dexter Cattle Group members Andrea and Andrew Bingham

Afterwards the Group headed back to the Tipi Kitchen where Ed Lindsay had cooked up a delicious lunch of Dexter burgers which were very well received by members. A collection for the NI Air

Ambulance on behalf of the Lindsay Family took place raising £250 for this very worthwhile charity.

The NI Dexter Group would again like to thank the Lindsay family for hosting a very enjoyable farm walk and wish them all the best in the future.

A reminder to members that the NI Dexter Cattle Group is hosting its AGM at Tannaghmore Animal Farm, Lurgan on Saturday 4th September at 10am. Invitation is open to new members and those interested in learning more about the breed in Northern Ireland.

Patrick, Peter and Thomas McAreavey enjoying Dexter burgers at Finnebrogue Woods

Anyone needing more details can call Ryan on 07919973939.

Ed and Nick Lindsay serving their home reared Dexter beef burgers to NI Dexter Group members

Nick Lindsay (Center) discussing grassland management with NI Dexter Cattle Group members

Finnebrogue Woods' Tipi Kitchen

NI Dexter Cattle Group members viewing a fine display of Dexter heifers during the group's annual farm walk at Finnebrogue Woods, Downpatrick