NI Dexter Cattle Group celebrates its 20th anniversary

Founded in 2002 by a small group of enthusiastic individuals, the NI Dexter Cattle Group has gone from strength to strength over the past two decades.

Not only has the number of breeders grown, so too has the number of Dexters.

Indeed, the quality of cattle throughout Northern Ireland has also increased over this period.

NI Group members at this years Balmoral Show

This was particularly evident throughout the summer show season, with a magnificent display of Dexter cattle present at almost every show throughout the province.

As well as being regulars on the agricultural show circuit, the NI Dexter Cattle Group has had an action-packed year of events, including young breeders days, sales, BBQs, and herd visits to name a few.

To round off this important celebratory year, the NI Dexter Cattle Group is holding a special anniversary event in the La Mon Hotel and Country Club on 8 October 2022.

Kicking off at 10am with the UK Dexter Cattle Society AGM, followed by the NI Group AGM, the afternoon will feature a series of talks and seminars.

The day will conclude with a presentation dinner, which will take place in the evening, followed by some fantastic entertainment.

This promises to be a night not to be missed!

For more details of the event, be sure to check out the group’s website at www.nidextercattlegroup.com or social media accounts.