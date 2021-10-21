NI farmers must be cautious as fraudulent emails circulate

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has been made aware of the scam and is urging its members to be cautious.

Many farm businesses will have received their Single Farm Payment this week.

A total of £301,755,000 in Direct Payments was issued to Northern Ireland farmers on Monday (18 October).

This was the largest amount ever paid out to farmers on day one of the payment window.

Payments were sent to 23,393 farmers (98 per cent of eligible applicants).

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, Victor Chestnutt, commented: “The UFU has been made aware of fraudulent emails that are circulating asking farmers to confirm financial details, by a member.

“Many farm businesses will have received their Single Farm Payment this week.

“However, the UFU is concerned that those members who are still waiting payment, may respond to the fraudulent email confirming financial and personal details, assuming it is required to finalise the process.

“We are urging members to be extremely cautious and to be aware that they will never be asked for personal details for the Single Farm Payment by email.