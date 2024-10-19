NI Farming Awards: Ballyboley Dexters named Family Business of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyboley Dexters picked up the Family Business of the Year award at this year’s NI Farming Awards, with Loughgall Honey ‘highly commended’ in the same category.

At Ballyboley Dexters, the family farm has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving business, embodying their commitment to quality, sustainability, and community engagement.

Ballyboley Dexters began as a small-scale operation cantered around Pedigree Dexter cattle – a breed that has become the heart of their farming venture.

The business evolved from Stephen Alexander’s lifelong passion for farming, which had been set aside when his father sold the family farm.

David Beatty, of Beatty Stores, presents the Family Business of the Year award to Michael Meharg, representing Ballyboley Dexters

Despite pursuing a different career, Stephen’s deep-rooted interest in farming persisted.

In 2009 Stephen fell seriously ill whilst on holiday in Spain, contracting Bacterial Meningitis.

This was a life changing moment for the Alexander family as Stephen spent four weeks in ICU, unable to travel home and, unfortunately, with his family being told to prepare for the worst.

Stephen would say it was not his time to go, he fought hard and made it home in a wheelchair.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and compere Adrian Logan with guests at the dinner

Some may say he caught Lorraine at a weak point and two gorgeous in-calf pedigree Dexter heifers arrived to Ballyboley.

These animals were integral to Stephen’s recovery, giving him daily purpose and focus.

Since its inception, Ballyboley Dexters has experienced remarkable growth and has become a recognisable local brand.

From initially selling beef on a small scale to friends and family, they now maintain a robust market presence.

Representatives from Rural Support

A significant milestone for them was achieving Pasture For Life certification in 2021, a testament to their dedication to sustainable farming.

Ballyboley are the only Pasture For Life farmers and retailers on the island of Ireland.

Their adherence to these standards impacts not only the quality of their beef but also contributes positively to biodiversity and carbon capture.

Their success extends beyond farming to the broader food industry. They have been recognized in prestigious food awards, including the Great Taste Awards and the Irish Food Awards. ​