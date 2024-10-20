NI Farming Awards: Glastry Farm Ice Cream scoops Agri-Food Business of the Year honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glastry Farm, set in the picturesque Ards Peninsula, Co Down, scooped the Agri-Food Business of the Year honour at the NI Farming Awards.

Glastry Farm has been the home of the Taylor family for 150 years, and home of the pedigree dairy herd that produces some of the highest quality milk in Northern Ireland (yearly av-4.34% butterfat, 3.47% protein with total bacterial count in the top 3% in N.I.).

The Farm diversified into the production of ice cream in 2007, producing some of Ireland’s finest ice cream.

The fresh milk is transferred from the dairy plant to the processing facility on the farm and manufactured into a range of award-winning dessert ice-creams that are sold all over Ireland.

Glastry Farm has the lowest food miles in the frozen sector, not only does the milk input to the ice cream travel metres from the milking parlour but all the raw materials are locally sourced. Minimum locally produced ingredients with the milk creates product variants which are like no other ice cream eating experience.

Glastry Farm is sustainable in every concept, minimizing waste and the use of solar panels contributing up to 50 per cent of energy needs.

The ice cream contains more than 70 per cent of pure dairy milk straight from the farm.

The majority of the range is gluten free and it is a nut free site.

A Nuffield Scholarship to investigate “The opportunities for UK Agrifood” brought home how Glastry Farm needed to develop for the future, from a milk production unit to a consumer focused farm business.

A market research survey in 200, with the support of the University of Ulster, pointed the way forward.

Health and wellbeing were a priority, natural food rather than highly processed food with artificial ingredients, fresh food and products produced locally.

Having received numerous requests from an elite customer base and following consumer trends, Glastry Farm has now expanded its range to meet consumer requirements and market trends.

Innovation has led to a range of over 25 different flavours. The healthy sorbet range is unique as all the sorbets are vegan, low fat and lower sugar.

They are also high in fibre and contain enhanced levels of antioxidants and omega 3 providing the consumer with added health benefits.

Having the highest fruit content within the sector and with advanced technology our range is a market leader. Our sorbets have a creamy texture and are difficult to distinguish from ice cream in terms of mouthfeel. Our low fat/lower sugar formulation of our sorbet range moves the product from being a palate cleanser between courses to a delicious, healthier desert option. Our newly developed sorbet flavours, include Raspberry Ruffle, Pear, Mango and Passionfruit and Açai Berry. Our Raspberry Ruffle and Mango and Passionfruit Sorbets both received a 1 Star Great taste award this year and our Mango and Passionfruit Sorbet has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2024 and the Blas nah Eireann Irish Food Awards 2024. We attend many events each year to showcase our award-winning product range. Some of the larger events include the Balmoral Show, CATEX Exhibition, IFEX Exhibition and also many smaller events, supporting Food NI and the Ards and North Down Borough Council. Our business has dramatically grown over the years and continues to grow. We supply Henderson Food Service and La Rousse Foods in Ireland. Our products are distributed all over Ireland to the most prestigious hotels, restaurants and cafes. We are now able to achieve now in a matter of weeks which once took us a year to achieve. We now have an improved plant meaning our scale and efficiency has increased. We want continue to grow the business, get into some of the larger retail supermarkets across Ireland and the UK, which we are currently working on. We want to continue to expand our award winning range to produce more innovative products that meet the needs of the customer.