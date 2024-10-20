NI Farming Awards: Jim Wright of JMW Farms is named Farmer of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jim Wright of JMW Farms has been named Farmer of the Year 2024.

Jim’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and technological advancement has transformed his 250-acre farm into a model of self-sufficiency and sustainability.

Jim’s vision has not only revolutionised his farm but has also made significant contributions to the broader agricultural community.

One of his most remarkable achievements is achieving carbon neutrality at JMW Farms. Central to this is his investment in anaerobic digestion (AD) technology, which processes slurry and organic waste into biogas. This system powers the entire farm, meeting all its electricity and heating needs while drastically reducing waste and carbon emissions.

Jim has also been a pioneer in nutrient management, addressing a significant environmental challenge in Northern Ireland. He is the first farmer in the region to invest in the Manor Mont Enviro system, a cutting-edge technology that removes nitrates from slurry. This innovation not only resolves nutrient management issues but also helps protect local ecosystems, such as Lough Neagh, from pollution. The Manor Mont Enviro system sustains JMW Farms’ carbon-zero footprint by recycling water and producing clean, nutrient-free slurry for safe fertiliser use.

JMWs AD plant also generates additional electricity, enough to power over a thousand homes, underscoring the commitment to contributing positively to the local community.

JMW Farms’ environmental responsibility extends beyond carbon neutrality. Jim’s creation of rainwater collection ponds and habitat management plans has led to the resurgence of species once at risk.

These ponds manage stormwater eco-friendly and provide a habitat for diverse wildlife, including frogs, bees, birds, and meadow flowers.

This increase in biodiversity enriches the local ecosystem, making the farm a model of harmonious agriculture and nature.

Jim’s efforts have turned JMW Farms into a living example of how environmentally responsive practices can lead to both ecological and economic benefits.

Animal welfare is another cornerstone of Wright’s farming philosophy and, through years of research and development, he has implemented innovative feeding systems and biosecurity measures that have significantly improved his livestock’s health and well-being.

His focus on gut health and specific feed mixes has led to healthier animals with fewer gut issues, reducing overall animal loss.

MW Farms is now a pioneer in producing antibiotic-free pigs, a remarkable achievement in an industry often reliant on antibiotics.

Jim’s success is driven by his pursuit of self-sufficiency and cost efficiency. Recognising the challenges of market volatility and rising input costs, he established a steel fabrication workshop on the farm. This facility allows JMW Farms to produce its own gates, frames, and animal handling systems, reducing reliance on external suppliers and ensuring equipment meets high standards. The feed mill is another testament to his innovation. By producing custom feed mixes tailored to his livestock’s specific nutritional needs, Jim has improved animal health, optimised feed efficiency, and reduced costs.

Jim’s success extends to the local community. The farm’s growth has enabled it to provide employment opportunities, including apprenticeships and training programs for local workers. His community engagement is further demonstrated by his contributions to local schools and charities, donating equipment and funds to support educational and social initiatives.

Jim Wright’s vision for JMW Farms transcends traditional farming boundaries. He is a forward-thinking leader who understands the importance of staying ahead of industry trends and challenges.

His plans for future expansions, including a new biogas facility and farm automation advancements, reflect his commitment to continuous improvement in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.

Jim’s farm is more than a business; it’s a model of how agriculture can evolve to meet the demands of the 21st century while staying true to sustainability, responsibility, and care for the land and its inhabitants.

His achievements inspire farmers everywhere, demonstrating that with vision, innovation, and deep commitment, it is possible to create a profitable and sustainable farming enterprise for future generations.