NI Farming Awards: Lantra wins Farm Safety Affiliate Award

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Lantra picked up the Farm Safety Affiliate Award at the NI Farming Awards 2024 which were held in the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Wednesday 09 October.

Lantra’s health and safety initiative is multi-faceted, encompassing practical, face-to-face training, innovative e-learning courses, social networking campaigns, press activity, and strategic sponsorship.

The programme is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the agricultural community, ensuring that everyone – from farm owners to workers – has access to crucial health and safety knowledge and resources.

Health and safety are core components of every Lantra training course. Whether the course is on tractor driving or telehandler operation, participants begin by learning to conduct risk assessments.

Dr Bryan Monson, HSENI, presents the awards to LantraDr Bryan Monson, HSENI, presents the awards to Lantra
These assessments help identify potential risks to themselves and others in the workplace, especially when handling machinery. This foundational health and safety knowledge encourages workers to apply safe practices daily, protecting themselves, their families, and their colleagues.

Understanding the time constraints faced by those in farming, Lantra offers several free e-learning courses, tailored specifically for the agricultural sector.

These courses address vital topics such as mental health in agriculture, children on farms, agriculture health and safety and how to meet your legal responsibilities.

The ‘Agriculture Health and Safety: How to Meet Your Legal Responsibilities’ course, launched recently during Farm Safety Week, is an exemplary module packed with practical information and guidance.

Members of the Farmers ChoirMembers of the Farmers Choir
Lantra leverages social media platforms like Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and its website to amplify health and safety messages. With a combined follower base of over 22,000, these platforms serve as effective channels for disseminating crucial safety information, sharing news articles, and promoting guidance from respected bodies like HSENI and government agencies. Additionally, Lantra’s monthly ezine reaches approximately 1,000 subscribers, further reinforcing safety awareness in the agricultural community.

