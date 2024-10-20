NI Farming Awards: Lantra wins Farm Safety Affiliate Award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lantra’s health and safety initiative is multi-faceted, encompassing practical, face-to-face training, innovative e-learning courses, social networking campaigns, press activity, and strategic sponsorship.
The programme is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the agricultural community, ensuring that everyone – from farm owners to workers – has access to crucial health and safety knowledge and resources.
Health and safety are core components of every Lantra training course. Whether the course is on tractor driving or telehandler operation, participants begin by learning to conduct risk assessments.
These assessments help identify potential risks to themselves and others in the workplace, especially when handling machinery. This foundational health and safety knowledge encourages workers to apply safe practices daily, protecting themselves, their families, and their colleagues.
Understanding the time constraints faced by those in farming, Lantra offers several free e-learning courses, tailored specifically for the agricultural sector.
These courses address vital topics such as mental health in agriculture, children on farms, agriculture health and safety and how to meet your legal responsibilities.
The ‘Agriculture Health and Safety: How to Meet Your Legal Responsibilities’ course, launched recently during Farm Safety Week, is an exemplary module packed with practical information and guidance.
Lantra leverages social media platforms like Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and its website to amplify health and safety messages. With a combined follower base of over 22,000, these platforms serve as effective channels for disseminating crucial safety information, sharing news articles, and promoting guidance from respected bodies like HSENI and government agencies. Additionally, Lantra’s monthly ezine reaches approximately 1,000 subscribers, further reinforcing safety awareness in the agricultural community.