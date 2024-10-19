NI Farming Awards: Laurel View is crowned Equestrian Venue of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Templepatrick equestrian centre, Laurel View, was name Equestrian Venue of the Year at the NI Farming Awards 2024 held in the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Wednesday 10 October.

Laurel View is a unique equestrian venue that prides itself on providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

Located just outside Belfast, this British Horse Society (BHS) approved centre offers the comprehensive equestrian service staples, such as riding lessons, competitions and livery.

However, its commitment to promoting inclusivity, innovation and educational development from grassroots levels up, has seen Laurel View add various other services to meet these objectives.

Laurel View Equestrian Centre provides a broad spectrum of services designed to meet the needs of participants of all levels and abilities.

These offerings include horse riding and care lessons, facility hire, livery services and BHS training and assessments. The facilities are extensive and include two indoor arenas, all-weather outdoor arena, cross-country course and playground, plus a hacking track.

The centre is home to three Riding for Disabled (RDA) groups and multiple Learning With Horses programmes, which offer specialised riding experiences that promote personal growth and well-being.

Additionally, Laurel View has operated as a social farm for over a decade, a programme that uses agriculture to foster therapy, rehabilitation and social inclusion, creating meaningful connections.

At Laurel View, they strive to create a welcoming and nurturing environment where individuals of all abilities can experience the joy and benefits of equestrian and agricultural activities combined.

Laurel View Equestrian Centre is distinguished by its focus on inclusivity, safety, commitment to education, and community engagement.

The team there are dedicated to providing accessible experiences for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. The facilities cater to a diverse range of needs, including those of riders with disabilities.

By maintaining high standards in training, equipment and staff qualifications, Laurel View Equestrian ensures that all participants feel welcomed, supported, and empowered to achieve their personal best.

As a BHS approved centre, Laurel View offers a wide range of training opportunities, including BHS assessments up to Stage 3 level.

The team of experienced instructors provides expert coaching tailored to each rider’s goals, whether they are pursuing BHS qualifications or simply aiming to improve their skills.

The centre’s facilities, such as the indoor and outdoor arenas, cross-country course, and purpose built training barn, provide a safe environment for skill development and professional growth.

Safety is at the forefront of the operations. Laurel View continually reviews and enhances its facilities and practices to maintain a secure environment for both riders and horses. The hacking track provides a safe alternative to road riding, significantly reducing the risks associated with traffic.

Moreover, the BHS-approved training programmes, including essential assessments like the Riding Out Safely qualification, emphasise the importance of safety and preparedness in all aspects of riding.

Laurel View is deeply integrated into the local community. Social farming, developed in collaboration with Rural Support, which provides therapeutic, educational, and rehabilitative opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds, has proven hugely successful.

The centre also supports the development of young riders in its school through a ‘Pony Club Centre’, which offers access to all the benefits of Pony Club membership.

Additionally, the centre actively tries to contribute to the local community through its participation in Open Farm Weekend since the event’s origin in 2012.

During the Open Farm Weekend event, the public can not only get a behind the scenes insight into the personal family farm with the mixed flock of sheep and rare breed of Irish Moiled cattle, but Laurel View also aims to educate individuals about the different breeds of horses and how their roles have evolved over time within the context of agriculture.

When the team at Laurel View consider the impact it not being there would have on the many individuals for whom the various programmes and initiatives have the greatest impact, they are encouraged to persevere, committed to ongoing growth and development to ensure Laurel View remains a safe place that people can find an escape from their realities through equine companionship and be part of a community of like minded animal lovers.

Laurel View’s vision for the future includes strengthening community Involvement by deepening relationships with local schools, charities and businesses by expanding the educational outreach programmes and fostering new partnerships.

These efforts will help Laurel View attract new participants and build long-term community support while promoting the benefits of animal interactions for both mental and physical wellbeing.

Laurel View has recently joined the British Horse Society ‘Everyone Welcome’ pilot programme with the intention of increasing opportunities and diversity within the industry, aiming to introduce more people to the magic of horses.

Laurel View Equestrian Centre stands out as a vibrant and forward-thinking venue dedicated to excellence, inclusivity and community engagement. The team there are determined to continue with their endeavours to help the industry grow and thrive in a productive and positive light.