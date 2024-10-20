NI Farming Awards: Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run is crowned Farming Event of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular tractor run held annually in Co Armagh was crowned Farming Event of the Year at the NI Farming Awards on 9 October.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has been a cornerstone fundraising event in Armagh for over a decade.

Founded in 2012 by the Livingstone family in memory of Marina Livingstone, the event began as a heartfelt gesture to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Marina during the final weeks of her life.

Since its humble beginnings, the event has flourished, with over 750 tractors participating on occasion, and it has raised an astounding £1,039,053 for nominated charities to date.

Year after year, the Livingstone Tractor Run continues to grow, both in the number of participants and the incredible sums raised for charity. Though held in Armagh, the event is wholeheartedly supported by the local community and draws thousands of spectators from near and far who gather annually at Armagh Business Park and along the route through the towns and villages of Co Armagh

After the tractors complete their journey, the day concludes with a celebratory BBQ, giving families a chance to marvel at the diverse collection of tractors on display while enjoying a fun-filled event.

Last year marked the 12th annual tractor run to take place and involved almost 700 tractors, thousands of public, 100 volunteers and the cooking of more than 800 burgers and hotdogs.

The event raised an impressive £147,427 for three deserving local charities – Air Ambulance NI, NI Children’s Hospice, and Southern Area Hospice Services, with each charity receiving £49,142.

For Air Ambulance NI, the impact of this was funding the service for almost one full week, likely contributing to the lifesaving of 14 individuals.

For the hospice charities, the funds will have helped provide palliative care to those most in need.

The success of the 2023 event brought the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run to a monumental milestone – raising over £1 million for charity. This remarkable achievement reflects the tireless efforts of organisers and volunteers, the unwavering support of the community, and the generosity of sponsors.

It stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished when people come together for a meaningful cause.

The impact is down to the tractor run committee members and their friends and family. These volunteers devote countless hours to ensure every aspect of the event runs smoothly.

Planning meetings start in September for the December event, ensuring sponsorship, profile and logistics are organised.

The host venue, Road Tankers Armagh, donate the site and the committee and volunteers help clear this out and, as soon as the event is over, the clear up is done in a matter of hours.

Even during the challenges of the Covid pandemic, the team demonstrated remarkable resilience by transitioning to a fully digital format with a virtual tractor run.

Equally crucial to the event’s success are the generous sponsors. APB kindly donates all the burgers and hotdogs, while there are countless prizes for the auction and raffle, including a trip to the John Deere factory in Germany.

Numerous businesses contribute financially each year, ensuring every penny that is donated goes to the charities, making it a true community effort.

Among the most dedicated supporters is Mr Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors, whose great generosity year after year has substantially contributed to the event's success.

The impact of these funds is profound, enabling the supported charities to continue providing essential services.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a beneficiary since 2019, became a cause close to the committee’s heart following the tragic loss of local girl Lesley-Ann McCarragher, daughter of committee member Liz McCarragher, in a hit-and-run collision in 2016.

After the tragedy, Liz recognised the critical need for trauma care and became a dedicated volunteer for the charity. Motivated by a desire to give back, the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has since supported the air ambulance, a lifeline for many in the local area.

To operate, the charity needs to raise £6,850 every day, making ongoing support crucial. It is only through community fundraisers like the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run that AANI can continue helping patients.

The continued success of the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run reflects a community united in generosity and commitment, striving to make a lasting difference.

Looking ahead, the event aims to expand its reach, raise even greater sums for local charities, and enhance community involvement.

By upholding its core values, the tractor run aspires to surpass future fundraising milestones and continue supporting vital services like Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and local hospices.