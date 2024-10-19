NI Farming Awards: Sustainable Initiative Award for Jim Wright and a highly commended for Wilsons Country Potatoes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jim Wright, who runs the carbon neutral enterprise JMW Farms, received a Sustainable Initiative Award at this year’s NI Farming Awards held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Jim’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and technological advancement has transformed his 250-acre farm into a model of self-sufficiency and sustainability.

Jim’s vision has not only revolutionised his farm but has also made significant contributions to the broader agricultural community.

One of his most remarkable achievements is achieving carbon neutrality at JMW Farms. Central to this is his investment in anaerobic digestion (AD) technology, which processes slurry and organic waste into biogas. This system powers the entire farm, meeting all its electricity and heating needs while drastically reducing waste and carbon emissions.

Jim has also been a pioneer in nutrient management, addressing a significant environmental challenge in Northern Ireland. He is the first farmer in the region to invest in the Manor Mont Enviro system, a cutting-edge technology that removes nitrates from slurry. This innovation not only resolves nutrient management issues but also helps protect local ecosystems, such as Lough Neagh, from pollution. The Manor Mont Enviro system sustains JMW Farms’ carbon-zero footprint by recycling water and producing clean, nutrient-free slurry for safe fertiliser use.

JMWs AD plant also generates additional electricity, enough to power over a thousand homes, underscoring the commitment to contributing positively to the local community.

JMW Farms’ environmental responsibility extends beyond carbon neutrality. Jim’s creation of rainwater collection ponds and habitat management plans has led to the resurgence of species once at risk.

These ponds manage stormwater eco-friendly and provide a habitat for diverse wildlife, including frogs, bees, birds, and meadow flowers.

This increase in biodiversity enriches the local ecosystem, making the farm a model of harmonious agriculture and nature.

Jim’s efforts have turned JMW Farms into a living example of how environmentally responsive practices can lead to both ecological and economic benefits.

Animal welfare is another cornerstone of Wright’s farming philosophy and, through years of research and development, he has implemented innovative feeding systems and biosecurity measures that have significantly improved his livestock’s health and well-being.

His focus on gut health and specific feed mixes has led to healthier animals with fewer gut issues, reducing overall animal loss.

MW Farms is now a pioneer in producing antibiotic-free pigs, a remarkable achievement in an industry often reliant on antibiotics.

Jim’s success is driven by his pursuit of self-sufficiency and cost efficiency. Recognising the challenges of market volatility and rising input costs, he established a steel fabrication workshop on the farm. This facility allows JMW Farms to produce its own gates, frames, and animal handling systems, reducing reliance on external suppliers and ensuring equipment meets high standards. The feed mill is another testament to his innovation. By producing custom feed mixes tailored to his livestock’s specific nutritional needs, Jim has improved animal health, optimised feed efficiency, and reduced costs.

Jim’s success extends to the local community. The farm’s growth has enabled it to provide employment opportunities, including apprenticeships and training programs for local workers. His community engagement is further demonstrated by his contributions to local schools and charities, donating equipment and funds to support educational and social initiatives.

Jim Wright’s vision for JMW Farms transcends traditional farming boundaries. He is a forward-thinking leader who understands the importance of staying ahead of industry trends and challenges.

His plans for future expansions, including a new biogas facility and farm automation advancements, reflect his commitment to continuous improvement in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.

Jim’s farm is more than a business; it’s a model of how agriculture can evolve to meet the demands of the 21st century while staying true to sustainability, responsibility, and care for the land and its inhabitants.

His achievements inspire farmers everywhere, demonstrating that with vision, innovation, and deep commitment, it is possible to create a profitable and sustainable farming enterprise for future generations.

Wilsons Country Potatoes received a ‘highly commended’ in the Sustainable Initiative Award category.

Wilsons Country, a leading agribusiness in Northern Ireland, has been relentlessly committed to producing top quality potatoes, sustainably. The commitment to sustainability can be demonstrated through the positive environmental impact that the business makes.

From 2019 to 2023, Wilson’s Country achieved an impressive 75 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, underscoring their dedication to minimising environmental impact.

Yet, this achievement is at the early stages of their sustainability journey. Through a comprehensive strategy there has been a focus on operational improvement and efficiency as well as supply chain engagement to embed soil health, water management, resource efficiency, waste reduction, and community engagement.

Wilson’s Country is redefining what it means to be a responsible and forward-thinking agricultural business. Prevention is better than cure, which is why they have made it a priority to prevent carbon emissions, as well as empowering their supply chain to improve their opportunities for carbon capture.

In terms of elements in immediate control of the business – water efficiency, circularity and on-site and renewable energy sources are already in place. Within their non-farm supply chain, they have transitioned haulier to deliver the goods on a third lower emissions.

A considerable portion of the farm supply chain partners are supported by Wilsons in the process of attaining of LEAF Marque (Linking Environment and Farming) certification, a prestigious UK-wide recognition that promotes an ecosystem approach to farming. By supporting their growers in achieving this certification, Wilsons Country are directly contributing to the improvement of soil health across their supply chain.

Water conservation is another critical aspect of Wilson’s Country’s sustainability efforts. When the potatoes processed in the factory are washed and graded this process is water intensive. Wilson’s has implemented innovative water management practices to reduce consumption and enhance efficiency by using recycled water wherever possible, reducing the demand on freshwater resources. Wilson’s Country utilises a combination of mains water and water drawn from their borehole, a resource that is naturally replenished by the region’s abundant rainfall. This approach not only conserves water but also ensures that the company’s operations remain resilient in the face of potential water scarcity. Wilsons Country is deeply committed to waste reduction, embracing circular economy principles across their operations. Their prepack potatoes are distributed in sustainable packaging options, such as paper bags or recyclable polypropylene and polyethylene bags, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Wilsons Country’s circular waste strategy ensures that no organic waste goes unused. Potato skins and other organic by-products are converted into energy through the AD plant, while potatoes that do not meet quality standards are repurposed as animal feed.

This approach not only minimizes waste but also creates value from by-products that would otherwise be discarded.

The journey of a Wilson’s potato highlights the elements of the sustainability strategy within the business processes. But Wilson’s Country hasn’t stopped there, investing in an external sustainability consultant to further the journey and outline clear goals and timelines for sustainability commitments. As a part of this process, the business has onboarded a Carbon Management System called Susneo, which provides insight into the emissions and energy intensity across the business. By leveraging the data and insights provided by Susneo, Wilsons Country is able to continuously refine and improve their sustainability strategy.

Future plans include further improvement in waste efficiency, increasing the capacity of on-site renewable energy generation and even more time and energy dedicated to supply chain improvements and grower support for sustainability.