NI Farming Awards: 'True horseman' Zac is crowned Young Rider of the Year 2024

Thirteen-year-old Zac Hanna was named Young Rider of the Year at the NI Farming Awards held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on 9 October.

Zac decided three years ago, aged 10, that he would like to learn to ride. He learned on a just backed four-year-old 122cm pony, with which he competed and won many competitions within his first year, including working hunter, show jumping, and Pony Club rallies.

Within six months he took on a second pony with which he competed and won many competitions including 90cm classes with Show Jumping Ireland. Through Pony Club, Zac did on foot training for Polocrosse for a few months, then he borrowed a pony for the Easter Camp and, for the first time on horse back, competed in polocrosse training where he was selected to compete in England at the Arena Polocrosse.

He teamed up with two other girls from the UK (all the other NI competitors were in an older category) and, over the space of two days, Zac's team won the tournament with 22 goals – 20 of which were scored by Zac – and Zac was nominated ‘number one’ player.

He was then selected to compete in the Four Nations tournament a few months later where he represented NI on another borrowed pony.

Zac joined the Irish Polocrosse Association and travelled to compete in his first senior competition on his horse where his team came first.

During this time Zac’s family bought him a young 138cm pony that he produced alongside his other riding.

She started competing with Zac in September 2023 and in that time has accumulated over 117 show jumping points, has won at 1m SJ level and was just crowned the Ulster Champion show jumper in the 138cm 90cm league 2024.

In October 2023 Zac also took on the ride of his sister’s horse as she was heavily pregnant.

He started jumping 80cm and has since progressed to winning the 1.10/1.20m Children on Horses Ulster Champion 2024 league.

He also finished second in the 1m class in which he had to compete against juniors as well, up to the age of 18.

Zac also competed in his first Royal Dublin Show qualifier with his 138cm pony in the equitation class where he got second place and qualified.

This class is based solely on the rider’s ability, not the pony. With the same pony Zac has qualified for the Discovery Championship class at Mullingar in the 90cm, and is currently sitting top of the league in the Ulster Region.

He has also qualified for the Young Pony Series Championships at Mullingar in the 1m class.

Zac has taken on another young pony which he started show jumping in February and has accumulated 30 points on him to date. He also got fourth in the 80cm Ulster Show jumping 138cm league 2024, where he got third with his other pony.

Zac has completed his Pony Club qualifications up to C test (he is too young to do C plus).

He has also completed and passed his Mackey Bar 1 and Bar 2 training and assessments through Show Jumping Ireland.

He gained 22 gold stars and one silver for his showjumping, gaining fantastic feedback from the assessor. Zac was selected to represent the UK at the American Paint Horse Association World Youth Games in Texas USA in June this year.

He only had four months to train, alongside his other riding commitments.

He took part in the Equitation Class on a borrowed horse where the children were only allowed a 30-minute warm up on the horse the day before competition to truly test their horesmanship.

Twelve countries took part and Zac got individual sixth in his class and the UK team finished seventh.

Zac was the youngest competitor at just 12 years old.

Zac is passionate and dedicated, he can do anything he sets his mind to, which was proved when he qualified to represent NI at the Pony Club Winter Triathalon in the UK in 2023. He finished an impressive 22nd out of nearly 50 boys in a competition where he had to run, shoot, and swim against the best in the UK.

Competing with horses has also taught Zac sportsmanship and resilience. The family breed horses on their farm and Zac has been involved in all aspects of this, including foaling mares, worming, and all other aspects of care. Zac has since won the Show Jumping National Pony Discovery League Ulster Champion

Zac is a true horseman who knows how to put the horse’s needs first.

He has learned so much about horse care, and theory, but also practical work – hard work, mucking out, grooming, feeding, field and grass management, not just riding.