NI Farming Awards: Unsung Hero Award for 'inspirational' suckler farmer, David Boles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Fermanagh suckler farmer who has been battling Parkinson’s disease for 15 years and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for approximately seven years has been named the NI Farming Awards’ Unsung Hero for 2024.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Boles is described as an “inspiration to everyone” and a “strong willed person”.

David runs a small sucker farm in County Fermanagh which he has farmed for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is now very family orientated with everyone giving David a helping hand if he needs it due to his conditions.

Fiona Campbell, AFBI, presents the 'Unsung Hero' award to David Boles

David keeps top quality stock, previously winning Suckler Herd of the Year, Reserve Champion heifer at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships as well as best heifer and suckler cow and calf at the Fermanagh County show last year.

David firmly believes that “quality is better than quantity” and shows his cattle to “put the small farmer on the map”.

David cares about his animals immensely – you will always catch him combing his cattle, even if he is not showing them, with a stick in the other hand for balance due to his MS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David hasn’t let his Parkinson’s slow him down. He remains positive and has managed very well over the past 15 years whilst on the farm.

Chatting at the awards

The farm has kept him active and outside in nature which is what he loves.

Not only does David continue to farm with Parkinson’s, but he also raises awareness of the disease within the local community and raises money to support local charities.

David organised a charity raffle with Clogher Valley RFC in aid of Parkinson’s UK which was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then auctioned off an Irish rugby men’s XVs shirt at the Clogher Valley team awards night, raising money for the Omagh branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Looking forward to the awards

With support of the rugby club he has spread word about the disease and helped local people with it.

Nominating David for this award, his proud daughter said: “I am a member of the Irish women’s rugby sevens squad and my dad has been my number one supporter from day dot.

“He is also a massive supporter of the whole team. That is why the team decided to support him and do the Belfast Walk for Parkinson’s last September to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and awareness all over Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has inspired myself and the team to persevere and never give up no matter what lies ahead.

Guests at the awards

“He took just one week off the farm this year to watch me play in the Paris 2024 Olympics with team Ireland in the rugby sevens and I am proud to say that I’m his farmers daughter.

“He is such a supporter of everyone else, I think he deserves this award to recognise that he isn’t just a farmer, he encapsulates what it is to be a good person and an unsung hero.”