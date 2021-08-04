NI food and drink will grow further with right support - NIFDA

Michael Bell

The figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs show that total gross turnover of the Northern Ireland food and drinks processing sector is estimated to have increased by 4 per cent in 2019 to £5,365 million. Provisional estimates for 2020 project a 1 per cent increase to £5,413 million.

Between 2018 and 2019 the sectors sales increased to Great Britain (+£30m), to Ireland (+£67m) and to Other Countries outside the EU (+£180m). Sales decreased within Northern Ireland (-£53m) and to Other EU Countries (-£31m). Great Britain remains the sectors largest market accounting for 48 per cent of sales in 2019; a decrease from 49 per cent in 2018.

The food and drinks sector contributed 36.8 per cent to total manufacturing sales in 2019, an increase from 35.3 per cent in 2018. The sector accounted for 38.9 per cent

Mr Bell said “The figures once again emphasise the importance of food and drink to the Northern Ireland economy. It remains the largest manufacturing sector locally, employing tens of thousands of people and accounting for 30% of all manufacturing employment in Northern Ireland. The sector continues to add value to our economy, with the statistics showing that the value added by food and drink to the Northern Ireland economy increased by 7% to £998 million in 2019.

“While the sector remains strong, we should not underestimate the challenges the industry faces both now and in the near future. Brexit, recruitment difficulties, new food strategies from government and of course recovery from the pandemic are all major issues the industry is grappling with.

“These challenges bring with them opportunities, and with the right support Northern Ireland food and drink can continue to grow for the future. We need a value adding food marketing body and financial support to allow further investment in innovation and automation.