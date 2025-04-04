NI Food To Go Awards return

Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, NI Food To Go Chairperson and Henderson Foodservice Director Kiera Campbell and NI Food To Go CEO Michael Henderson.

FOLLOWING the huge success of its inaugural year, the official NI Food To Go Awards, sponsored by Henderson Foodservice, will return this November.

The awards, spearheaded by the NI Food To Go Association, were launched in Belfast's Malmaison Hotel on Thursday, April 3, with over 80 prominent figures from across Northern Ireland in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, NI Food To Go Association founder Michael Henderson said: “Last year’s Food To Go Awards highlighted the hard work and dedication shown daily by food to go outlets across Northern Ireland. Since then, we have seen our sector grow and flourish even more, and we are excited to continue celebrating excellence at the 2025 Food To Go Awards.”

The NI Food To Go Association is the only official organisation that solely represents the food to go industry, providing an expert voice, advice and advocacy under its “unite, support, grow” ethos.

In addition, the Food To Go Awards were launched in 2024, providing a benchmark of excellence to celebrate and highlight the businesses which create the food to go industry here. The awards are now the biggest event in the Northern Irish food to go calendar.

Speaking at the event, Junior Minister Pam Cameron commended the positive contribution the sector makes to the local economy: “The food to go industry continues to impact positively on so many communities across Northern Ireland and plays a key role in our local economy.

“The sector has shown an extraordinary capacity to innovate, grow and evolve, and the NI Food To Go Awards are a fitting tribute to the resilience, creativity and excellence of a wide range of local businesses that enrich our culinary landscape.”

The professional judging panel will focus on more than just food quality as entrants will also be assessed on their commitment to hygiene, sustainability, customer service and community engagement while striving to reach higher standards of professionalism.

Kiera Campbell, Chairperson of the NI Food to Go Association and Sales Director at Henderson Foodservice, added: “The Food To Go Awards serve as a moment to recognise the drive and passion of those shaping the future of this industry.

“It's a celebration of the companies that have embraced innovation, adapted to changing needs, and consistently delivered exceptional customer service. We're thrilled to honour these trailblazers who continue to inspire and connect with communities across Northern Ireland.”

Entries for the 2025 Food To Go Awards will open on Monday, April 7, with the gala ceremony taking place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday, November 18, and hosted by Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay.

For more information and to enter an award category visit www.foodtogoawards.co.uk