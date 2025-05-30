NI Hampshire Downs hit the button in their online sale

Demand was high for NI Hampshire Downs at the recent Harrison and Hetherington online timed auction.

Sean and Gillian Doyle’s Loughbrae Flock entry, the 2025 Balmoral champion, an outstanding shearling ewe by Creelly Ultra and out of a Loughbrae ewe attracted robust bidding selling for top price £3400 to NI breeder Peter Hamill, Lisnagowan Flock.

The strong demand for females continued, selling to NI, GB and EU

Another impressive shearling ewe from Peter Lawson’s, Glenbrook Flock sired by Yarcombe Flashman flock sold for £1400 to Roger Laird’s Braehead Flock, Strabane.

Sean, Gillian and Liam Doyle, Loughbrea Flock, shearling ewe which sold for £3400 to Peter Hamll, Co Tyrone

An eye catching ewe lamb by Kildowney Cannonball from the Glenbrook Flock placed first in her class at Balmoral Show and part of the 2025 interbreed champion group of three sold for £2100 to Lorna Vevers’s Chapelhill Flock, Locherbie.

Another smart ewe lamb by Ashley Black Jack from Peter Stevenson’s Lenaderg Flock selling for £1300 will also join the Chapelhill Flock.

Rams made their mark in the sale, again selling to new flocks in NI, ROI, GB and EU. A very strong ram lamb from Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns flock which took first place in the untrimmed ram lamb class in Balmoral Show 2025 sold to David Taylor’s Barle Flock Somerset for £1500.

Another ram lamb sired by Kildowney Cannonball, from Peter Lawson’s Glenbrook Flock, sold for £1400 to Stephen Short Highcliffe Flock, Halifax. This striking ram lamb stood third place in the trimmed ram lamb class at Balmoral 2025.

Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Flock, ewe lamb which sold for £2100 to Lorna Vevers, Drumfriesshire

Overall rams sold well with many going to breeders.

Ashley Flock, A and V McFadden: £1100 to Sean and Gillian Doyle Loughbrae Flock

Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock: £1000 to Irene Steels Powblack Flock, Stirling

Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg Flock: £1000 to Frechou Gregory, France

Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns Flock, ram lamb which sold for £1500 to David Taylor Somerset

Other Females gaining top prices.

Sean and Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea Flock: £1100 to William Wylie, Newtownards

Elizabeth Stamper, Birkhill Flock: £900 to Pierre Etchebehere, France

Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock: £750 to R Casey, Co Clare.

Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Flock, ram lamb sold for £1400 to Stephen Short, Halifax

The NI club would like to take this opportunity to thank H and H for all their help and especially to Anna McGregor at H and H for all her organising of the sale.

The club would like to wish all purchaser the very best with their new stock and for supporting the NI Premier online sale.