NI herds announced as Master Breeder Award winners 2022 by Holstein UK

The Newry herd is one of a number from Northern Ireland announced by Holstein UK as 2022 Master Breeder Award winners.

This prestigious award recognises herds that have excelled in classification, production and longevity.

Points are awarded to each female bred by the herd, which was recorded as having produced a lactation within the last two years.

The top 10 herds, based on highest average points scored per animal, are then selected as winners.

The Master Breeder Winners 2022:

Bannwater – A J Magowan & Son, County Down

Berryholme – H Wright & Son, Cumbria

Castellhyfryd – S P & S R Davies, Carmarthenshire

Gwili – M A & M R Williams, Dyfed

Lisnacloon – William S Hunter, County Tyrone

Matfield – Lewis McMurray & Sons, County Down

Mythebridge – F K Robinson & Son, Gloucestershire

Newry – S J, J R & C Stevenson, County Down

Sanbay – D F Bailey, Devon

Trasnafarm – H & A Maguire, County Fermanagh

Meurig James, head of breed development for Holstein UK, commented: “The Master Breeder Award is the pinnacle of success for all of the Holstein UK members who achieve this fantastic accolade.

“The award recognises herds that breed and develop outstanding cattle with renowned production, conformation, health and longevity.

“I would like to congratulate the 2022 Master Breeders and make a special mention to the Newry herd which is the first UK herd to win the award three times.

“I look forward to seeing the winners receive their awards at events around the UK later this year. “Balmoral Show will be a particular highlight with five out of the ten award winners residing in Northern Ireland,” Meurig concluded.

Holstein UK was formed in 1999 from the merger of the Holstein Friesian Society (founded in 1909 as the British Holstein Cattle Society) and the British Holstein Society (founded in 1946).