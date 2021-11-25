NI landowner pleads guilty to unauthorised in river works

Samuel McKeown (58) of Ballynashee Road, Ballymena Co. Antrim pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday to fifteen breaches of legislation prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unauthorised in-river works as outlined within Section 48

On the 8 April 2020, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers received notification of in-river works taking place on the Glenwhirry river. On arrival at a part of the river above Pigtail Bridge it was evident that in-river works had taken place and proceeded to speak with Mr. McKeown and instructed him to cease all works as there was no Section 48 permit issued that would permit these works to continue.

Mr McKeown refused all requests to cease these works and was interviewed and again instructed to cease these works on a further four occasions on the 11 April, 15 April, 17 April and 10 June 2020.

The river Maine has stocks of migratory salmonids through-out the catchment, including the Kells/Glenwhirry river tributary and these stocks are monitored by routine electric fishing surveys. Sentencing was adjourned to the 22 December 2021 pending further court investigations.