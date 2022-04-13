NI man convicted of breaching hygiene prohibition order

Allan Truman of Gourmet Foods, 12 Belleville Drive, Lenaderg, Banbridge, was convicted at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting at Newry Courthouse on 4 April, having been charged with breaching a hygiene prohibition order dated 5 October 2020 and served under regulation 7(4) of the Food Hygiene Regulations.

Mr Truman was ordered to pay the statutory maximum fine of £5,000 - £500 in costs, plus the summons fee of £30 and offender levy of £15 - in relation to the breach of the hygiene prohibition order, which was issued after a previous prosecution on 5 October 2020, when Mr Truman was prosecuted for a number of offences relating to hygiene conditions.

This order prohibited Allan Truman from participating in the management of any food business and was not permitted to be involved in the management of Gourmet Foods.

A council spokesperson commented: “The verdict is in.

“It does not pay to disregard the law and breach hygiene prohibition orders.

“As this case shows, the courts take a dim view of it and so do we.