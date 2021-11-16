NI residents report tremors as earthquake shakes west of Scotland
Residents of Ballycastle on the North Coast have reported feeling tremors after an earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, shook the west of Scotland in the early hours of this morning.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:20 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:30 am
It is understood the earthquake occurred just before 2am on Tuesday morning.
Scottish farmer, Rosemary Neagle, feared there had been an explosion in one of her sheds when she was woken by the earthquake.
Rosemary, who farms in Kilmartin Glen, near Lochgilphead, spoke to BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland earlier.
“It kept on intensifying and the house vibrated,” she explained.
“It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards – it was quite frightening.
“I have experienced them before here, but never to that extent.
“The house has never shook like that in the past.”
The United States Geological Survey has stated the epicentre was about 11 miles north west of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, and 88 miles north west of Glasgow.