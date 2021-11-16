NI residents report tremors as earthquake shakes west of Scotland

It is understood the earthquake occurred just before 2am on Tuesday morning.

Scottish farmer, Rosemary Neagle, feared there had been an explosion in one of her sheds when she was woken by the earthquake.

Rosemary, who farms in Kilmartin Glen, near Lochgilphead, spoke to BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland earlier.

“It kept on intensifying and the house vibrated,” she explained.

“It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards – it was quite frightening.

“I have experienced them before here, but never to that extent.

“The house has never shook like that in the past.”