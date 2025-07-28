NI Simmental stock judging at the Omorga herd

A large crowd of breeders and young members travelled to Beragh to attend the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club annual stock judging competition, held by John, Diane and Cara Moore of the Omorga Herd on Saturday 28th June.

The evening was filled with a stock judging competition with age categories of Under 21 and 21-30, for young members as well as an open class, followed by a barbeque and socialising.

Four classes were included in the stock judging element of the evening, Class 1 – In Calf Heifers, Class 2 – 15-18 Month Heifers, Class 3 – Young Heifer Calves and Class 4 – Mature Cows.

There was also an impressive display of nine embryo calves on show, with five bulls and four heifers from some of the herd’s most successful cow families including Curaheen Dell, Omorga Juliet, Omorga Alicia and the Scottish Royal Highland Show, two-time Overall Champion, Auroch Eve.

Matthew Cunning (Fane Valley), Alan Burleigh, Ryan Gilmour, Kyle Hayes, Shane McDonald (Club Chairman)

This event builds towards the British Simmental Club Young Members Stock Judging National Final being held at the Dargil herd of JC McLaren & Partners, Crieff as part of a wider trip to Scotland including other herd visits and the Scottish National Simmental Show at Perth Show.

Young members from the NI Simmental Club will face individual and team contestants from England, Scotland and Wales in the competition.

Internationally renowned judge, Robin Boyd was the Master Judge for the event and provided an overview of his rankings with accompanied reasons to an interested crowd at the end of the evening.

Prize winners for the Under 21 Simmental Young Members category were: Joint 1st Jamie Dodd and Rhys Rodgers (189 Points) 3rd Timothy Rainey (180 Points).

Matthew Cunning, Rhys Rodgers, Timothy Rainey, Jamie Dodds and Shane McDonald.

Prize winners for the 21-30 Category: 1st Ryan Gilmour (190 Points), 2nd Alan Burleigh (183 Points) and 3rd Kyle Hayes (174 Points).

Prize winners for the Open Category: 1st Jonny Hazelton (198 Points), 2nd Zara Clarke (195 Points) and 3rd Kenneth Stubbs (194 Points).