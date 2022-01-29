NI Texel Club reflects on a busy year of activities

Club Chairman Fraser Tweed welcomed the turnout of members, friends and guest speaker Dr. Amanda Dunn, Uniblock, who gave a talk on Ewe-Reka Lamb Milk Replacer.

Proceedings commenced with previous minutes agreed and the Chairman’s report, where Fraser highlighted the club’s success throughout the year.

Once again this year the NI Texel Breeder’s Virtual Volac Show was a huge success with a large number of entries across all six classes.

The Chairman thanked all the judges for giving up their time to judge the respective classes and also extended thanks to the club members for participating.

Mr Tweed congratulated Gary Beacom for taking the Championship with his Lakeview exhibit, a Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter out of an Auldhouseburn dam sired by Sportsmans A Star. He also acknowledged the long-standing support and sponsorship given by the late Alistair Sampson, Volac, and extended the club’s sympathies to the Sampson Family.

Mr Tweed commented on the success of the club’s sales this year and in particular the Scottish National success for Gary Beacom for the sale of Lakeview Earn Your Keep, a Castlecairn Doodlebug selling at 18,000gns, and Adrian Liggett topping the female sales with his Corbo Coors Light daughter selling for 13,000gns.

Mr Tweed acknowledged the success of this year’s Northern Ireland National Sale and congratulated Mark Priestly selling his Sportsmans Cannon Ball son, Seaforde Egyptian Warrior for 26,000gns topping the sale, Jim Wilson & J Wilson, Moses Blackstown, for leading the gimmers with their Knock Classic daughter selling for 3,800gns and Gary Beacom Lakeview with Lakeview Dollars, a Langside Bushwacker son changing hands at 2,100gns to top the Shearling ram trade.

Mr Tweed thanked the club’s sponsors and judges for the various sales and club activities throughout the year. The club’s usual presentation to charity was postponed due to the virtual format of the meeting, but it is hoped that a presentation to Bowel Cancer UK will be made later in the year following money raised at the annual dinner dance from the raffle amounting to £500.

Mr Tweed paid special thanks to the committee for their hard work and commitment throughout the year and of those outgoing committee members, Robert Calvin, John Foster and Nigel Ross.

Following the adoption of the Chairman and Treasurers reports Adrian Liggett, Colin Price and Alex Thompson were duly elected and welcomed on to the Club’s committee.

OFFICE HOLDERS 2022

Honorary Presidents: Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge, Ian Millar, Larne and John Currie, Ballymena.

Chairman: Frazer Tweed Glenarm.

Vice Chair: Andrew Moses, Crumlin.

Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady.

PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine.

Minutes Secretary: Jane McCollam, Crumlin.

Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells.

Export Manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady.

Society Representative: Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey.

Young Members’ Representative: James Wilkinson, Cookstown.

Committee Members 2022: Adrian Liggett, Seskinore; Colin Price, Crumlin; Alex Thompson, Islandmagee.

Committee Members 2021: Henry Gamble, Groomsport.

Committee Members elected 2020: Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena; John Trimble, Newry.