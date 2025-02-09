NI Texel clubs reflects on a successful 2024
Proceedings commenced with the presentation of charitable donations. Cheques were handed over to both the BOOM Foundation and MacMillan Cancer Support for £1200 each.
Mr Annett then delivered an informative presentation on strategies on how to address deficiencies in trace minerals and their importance in sheep. The previous minutes were agreed followed by the Chairman’s report, highlighting the Clubs success during the last year.
Mr Moses acknowledged and gave credit to breeders for taking the time to exhibit at Balmoral Show, congratulating Mark Priestley Seaforde Flock taking the overall Balmoral Champion title with his gimmer.
June saw the Club hold their first National Show competition at Armagh with many new members participating and almost 200 entries. Thanks was extended to Galloway and MacLeod for sponsoring the event. Congratulations was extended to Martin McConville Glenhone Flock claiming the Champion rosette. The Club members also enjoyed a trip in July to the Texel Society Extravaganza with the Club Team taking 2nd place in the event.
Once again the NI Texel Breeder’s Show Flock was a huge success with a large number of entries across all six special classes and at local show gaining points. The Chairman thanked all the judges for giving up their time to judge the respective classes and also extended thanks to the club members for participating.
Mr Moses congratulated Alastair Gault for claiming Show Flock Champion with his Forkins Flock and Martin McConville for taking Reserve Champion with his Glenhone Flock.
Very quickly sales season began and Mr Moses commented on the success of the Clubs sales this past year with good averages and clearance rates across the board.
Mr Moses thanked the Clubs sponsors and judges for the various sales and Club activities throughout the year. The Autumn saw the Club embark of their annual Flock competition in November, kindly judged by Frank Rushton Derbyshire and sponsored by Danske Bank. He congratulated Martin Millar, Millars Flock for claiming Overall Champion Flock and John Trimble for claiming Reserve Champion with his Curley Flock.
Mr Moses rounded up his report by presenting Ailish Ross at the Texel Society the Chairman’s Trophy for her work and support to the Club members throughout the year. He also wished breeder’s another successful year and a successful lambing before handing over the Chairmanship position to Philip Whyte.
Mr Whyte commenced his proceeding by paying special thanks to the committee for their hard work and commitment throughout the year and of those outgoing committee members Adrian Liggett, and Alex Thompson. Colin Price was duly elected as Vice Chair with Geoffrey Fleck, Mike Reynolds and John Trimble elected and welcomed on to the Club’s committee.
OFFICE HOLDERS 2025
Honorary Presidents: Ian Millar, Larne and John Currie, Ballymena
Chairman: Philip Whyte Portglenone
Vice-Chair: Colin Price Crumlin
Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady
PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine
Minutes Secretary: Jane McCollam, Crumlin
Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells
Export Manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady
Society Representative: Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey
Young Members’ Representative: Stewart Ferris Lisburn
Committee Members 2025 - Geoffrey Fleck, Mike Reynolds, John Trimble
Committee Members 2024 - Stephen McNeilly, Sam McAuley, James Wilkinson, Naomi O’Hare, David Chestnutt
Committee Members 2023 - Nigel Ross, Neill Watson