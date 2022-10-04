The Northern Ireland Valais Blacknose Club Elite Show and Sale – the biggest show and sale of Valais in NI this year - gets underway on Saturday 8 October at 6pm.

Bidding is also available on Marteye and, with a line-up featuring some of the best breeding lines available in the UK, the NI club promises a Valais showcase with something for everyone, including pedigree ewe lambs, ewes with one in lamb, ram lambs, stock tups and recipient ewes. Many of the sheep offered for sale will have featured in, what proved to be, immensely popular Valais classes at agricultural shows all across Northern Ireland this summer.

And, if the sale leaves you wanting to know more, then make sure to come back on Sunday 9 October to Swatragh Mart where, following on from the resounding success of the first ever demo day last year, they will be treating you to an unparalleled day of family fun, farming information and, of course, a chance to learn everything you need to know about a Valais Blacknose.

Marita, from Sweden, will be grading the sheep.

The club are thrilled to introduce the folks from Cannon Hall Farm as their star guests. who will outline their own Valais story, entertaining what is expected to be a sell out audience. Those in attendance will also have the chance to ‘meet and greet’ the boys and get their books signed.

Just as exciting is your chance to experience the grading of the Swisss Valais Blacknose sheep with world renowned Marita, all the way from Sweden especially for the occasion. This will provide a step-by-step grading demonstration giving behind the scenes insight into what makes a maximum point sheep at home in Switzerland.

You can also shop until you drop at a fantastic array of trade stands, crafts and home made gifts, and art exhibitors. Also, get hands on in young handlers, stock judging and a cake decorating competition.

Book your tickets online at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com or pay at the door.

