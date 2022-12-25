NI Valais Blacknose Club goes from strength to strength in 2022

Back in May it was brilliant to see the Valais Blacknose on the sheep lawns of Balmoral Show for the very first time and to watch a great group of breeders enjoy their first show together since Covid.

The committee worked hard and Sunday 5th June was the culmination of hours of work and planning as the very first breed information and prep day took place in Co Antrim.

Summer rolled on and Valais Blacknose classes popped up across the agricultural show scene as local agricultural societies were delighted to welcome us to their sheep sections.

The NI Valais club are very proud of their youngest member Maisie Morrow pictured with mum Deidre from Lettybrook flock

A wet October morning didn’t quell the spirits of a dedicated team who arrived early at Swatragh Livestock Mart to eagerly await the arrival of star guests all the way from TV’s Cannon Hall Farm.

Robert and Roger thrilled the crowd that travelled to hear their farming story and how Valais Blacknose sheep which are often featured on their ‘on the farm’ programme are special part of their family.

Also joining them at a spectacular demo day was Marita Tauni all the way from Sweden we were so proud to benefit from her wealth of knowledge about the breed and get detailed information on Valais Blacknose grading which will be happening in Northern Ireland for the very first time on 8th July 2023 further details will be released in coming weeks.

The club are blessed with a great team of hard working committee members and we want to make 2023 even better.

NI Valais Club committee at the annual demo day held in October featuring Cannon hall farm special guests

If you would like to give a special gift to a Valais enthusiast please visit the website www.Northern Ireland.valaisblacknoseclub.co.uk where for a limited time you can benefit from New Year savings on an annual membership of this great club.

You can also purchase merchandise to keep you cosy in January and be the first to know about 2023s exciting plans.

The club wish to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, guests, club members and breeders who supported their vision this year and enabled us to hold events, promote this fantastic breed and enjoy friendship and farming along the way.

Have a very Happy Christmas, good luck for lambing and best wishes for a prosperous New Year.