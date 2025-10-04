NI Water and Farmers - Working together to protect water quality

NI Water’s Sustainable Catchment Management Programme (SCaMP) Team recently hosted their first catchment farming group meeting with Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) and Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association (NIAPA).

The group has been set up to work collaboratively to find areas where we can work together to develop solutions to protect water quality.

This positive first meeting allowed the SCaMP team to showcase their previously successful work within the local farming community to protect water quality.

This new initiative is aimed at developing practical, locally tailored approaches to land and water stewardship. The catchment farming group will serve as a platform for dialogue and joint action between NI Water and the farming unions.

Attendees at the Catchment Farming Group meeting (L–R): Dymphna Gallagher (NIW), Roy Taylor (NIW), Patricia Erwin (UFU), Glen Cuddy (UFU), Bronagh Dempster (NIAPA), Sean Fitzpatrick (NIAPA), Aileen Lawson (UFU), Peter Gallagher (NIAPA), Rebecca Allen (NIW), Peter Quinn (NIW) & Kerry Morris (NIW).

“This first meeting was a positive and encouraging start,” said Roy Taylor, Catchment Manager at NI Water.

“It provided an opportunity to share the success of previous initiatives such as our Farming for Water Scheme, the Farm Chemical Disposal Scheme, and conservation grazing efforts in the Silent Valley, as well as to approach the difficult challenges the farming community and our water industry face. Our recent projects demonstrate the tangible benefits of working hand-in-hand with farmers to protect our most vital natural resource.”

The event also highlighted the importance of building trust and fostering long-term relationships with landowners and agricultural organisations. By aligning environmental goals with farming practices, the catchment farming group aims to deliver sustainable outcomes for both water quality as well as rural businesses and livelihoods.

UFU president, Glenn Cuddy, said: “While the UFU raised our ongoing concerns around sewage discharges and links to water quality, the meeting with NI Water SCaMP team was beneficial, enabling us to learn more about the work NI Water does with local farms, the funding they provide and engage on our common goal of protecting water quality.

“The UFU looks forward to working collaboratively to further develop practical and tailored approaches to land and water stewardship, building upon the good work our local farmers have already done to date.”

NI Water looks forward to continuing this collaborative journey, ensuring that future generations benefit from clean, safe drinking water, sustainable farm businesses and a thriving natural environment.