Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NI Water is urging farmers across Northern Ireland to check their land and buildings for water leaks.

In recent months farmers would have been turning on field supply pipes and drinking troughs that may have been isolated over the winter period. After the investigation of increased water usage in some areas NI Water has found a number of bursts on private pipework in rural agricultural areas.

While NI Water is responsible for the public watermains, landowners are responsible for the pipework within their property boundary. This includes pipes inside properties, outside taps and drinking trough supply pipes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian McCalmont, Head of Water with NI Water, said: “Leaking pipes put increased pressure on the water network which we all rely on for drinking water, but can also threaten to leave livestock at risk of having no water or low water pressure.

Ensure you have a good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land. (Pic: NI Water)

“Although we can’t predict where or when bursts will occur, our teams are working hard to find, fix and repair the leaks on our pipes. We’re asking farmers to help us by checking their water meters regularly. As farmers pay for their water, every leak is money down the drain for them. By checking their properties, outside taps, land and troughs, leaks can be repaired quickly and they will avoid ending up with a big bill.

“Over 60% of our non-domestic customers are classified as farms, so it is a very important consumer group for us. Farms can also be among our most vulnerable group if they lose their water supply. The effects of dealing with the aftermath of a burst pipe on a farm cannot be underestimated. Water is the single most important requirement for livestock. On a dairy farm, livestock drinking water accounts for between 50% and 75% of the farm’s water usage. It is therefore vital farmers have a clean constant supply of water.

“On a wider scale, thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes can put a huge strain on the distribution network. The Covid pandemic shone a light directly on how vital clean water and sanitation are to everyone, and how essential NI Water is to our daily lives. Checking for leaks is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If farmers find a leak, they should contact a WaterSafe plumber for assistance at www.watersafe.org.uk or alternatively contact NI Water for advice on 03457 44 00 88 or email [email protected]

Check meters on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible. (Pic: NI Water)

There are a number of ways farmers can protect their property including:

- Check meters on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible

- Ensure you have a good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Consider mapping the line of the pipework, which can extend over several acres of land

Consider mapping the line of the pipework, which can extend over several acres of land. (Pic: NI Water)

- Know where your stop valves are located

- Ideally, install a number of stop valves to isolate water supply to disused areas of the farm especially during the winter months

- Check for and repair any leakage promptly to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm

- Inspect remote troughs which may not be used over the winter, particularly the exposed pipe leading into the trough; if cattle are inside consider turning the supply to the trough off

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check for and repair any leakage promptly to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm. (Pic: NI Water)

- Ensure all underground pipes are buried 750 millimetres below ground level

- Ensure any pipes within buildings are insulated