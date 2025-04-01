NI Water partially reopens Silent Valley after Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water has shared details of a partial reopening of Silent Valley after extensive clear up work was needed following Storm Éowyn.

A restricted opening, from Tuesday 1 April 2025, is now in place. The Silent Valley café will also be open from 1 April 2025.

The Mourne Shuttle Bus will also be running from the Easter holidays with timetable updates and pre booking available on its website and across its social media Mourne Shuttle Bus Service.

The visitors centre, duck pond, playpark and a limited number of trails will also still be accessible at Silent Valley.

Silent Valley. (Pic: NI Water)

Gary Presho, Water Supply Manager East at NI Water, commented: “NI Water teams have been working hard with forestry experts to clear and repair the areas of Silent Valley most affected by Storm Éowyn. Hundreds of trees had fallen or needed to be felled to make the area safe for visitors again.

“While many areas of the park will still be inaccessible and closed for a prolonged period, we know how much our visitors love Silent Valley so we wanted to open as much of the park as we possibly could. We would ask visitors to follow the safety notices and signs and only keep to the areas designated as safe.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the scenery and fresh air of our beautiful Mountain Park again. NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience while this ongoing repair work is completed.”