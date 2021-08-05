NIAPA chairman welcomes opening of Tier 2 Tranche 2

Attending the Northern Ireland Scripture Union Prayer Service in Dromore Catherdal were from left, James Lowe Chairman of NIAPA, Ivor Ferguson, Chairman of the Ulster Farmers Union, James Speers, President of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Very Reverend Geoff Wilson, Rector of Dromore Cathedral, Alison Martin, Health and Safety Executive Christian Union, Keith Morrision, Chief Executive, Northern Irealand Health and Safety Executive, Sean McBride, Chairman, County Down Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association and William Sayers, Farm Safety Ambassador. AE Photo: Gary Gardiner.

He added: “The Tier 2 is about much more than farm infrastructure with equipment over £30,000 being potentially eligible providing it is justified in keeping with scheme themes.

“For those applicants who may need to include a construction element they must consider the need for either planning approval or a certificate of lawful development. Given the present situation with planning and the increased complexities which generally take substantial time it would be necessary to have either in place before submitting a full application for financial assistance.

“Farmers are however in a catch 22 situation in that an expression of interest must be submitted by 13th August or a fully application will not be accepted. No timescale is given therefore it is impossible to gauge the involvement with architects, engineers, potential air modelling and planners and how long this would take and if in fact all permissions would be granted in time,” added Mr Lowe.

“There will be items and systems available which do not need the above but our advice is to study what is on offer but,, more importantly, which is needed for the long-term sustainability of your business while being environmentally beneficial.

“Given the volatility of the market place particularly in relation to construction and also manufacture and supply of equipment the pricing structure and the time lag between initial costing, application, approval, completion of work, inspection and payment is a major concern to many particularly in relation to cash flow. There is also the consideration of agreements and servicing of funding from financial institutions.

“Much has changed over the past four years since the previous Tier 2 applications and quite a few people have had plans which could not go ahead without financial support. The funding is to be welcomed but to participate, expressions of interest must be lodged. These are not a commitment to apply but also offer potential applicants more opportunities for participation in a discussion about what they actually need and whether they are eligible.”

Mr Lowe added that as with many things now, expressions of interest have to be submitted online and NIAPA will assist where possible.

Meanwhile, NIAPA have reminded farmers that financial support in relation to some commodities has been announced with a date for application opening 28th July 2021.

As with previous support measures, NIAPA have systems in place to assist members with online applications and would suggest that any of those who need support please contact the office.

The schemes in question are support for wool producers, cull sows, potatoes and also financial support for those adversely affected by the flooding of 2017.