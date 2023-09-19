NIHB presents successful foal show at the Meadows Equestrian Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at the prestigious Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan, the event showcased a remarkable display of talent, beauty, and promising young horses.

With an unwavering commitment to promoting and advancing the equestrian industry in Northern Ireland, the NIHB organised the Foal Show as a platform to recognise and celebrate the exceptional breeding programmes and remarkable foals bred within the region.

“We were astounded by the high calibre of foals on display, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our local breeders.”

Winning Eventing Foal, ‘BRIDGET’. Bay filly, Sire: Vivant (KWPN), Sire of Dam: Luidam (KWPN) Breeder: Janice Reddy Owner: Janice Reddy, Dam: Ardnacashel Lady Luidam (ISH). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

The show attracted a diverse array of breeders, owners, trainers, and horse enthusiasts, all eager to witness the future stars of the equine world.

The Meadows Equestrian Centre, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque surroundings, provided the ideal backdrop for this prestigious event.

Participants were treated to an impeccably organised show, complete with world-class judging by none other than Tiernan Gill, hot of the back of his multiple successes at the 2023 Dublin Horse Show.

The Foal Show featured several categories, including show jumping, eventing and traditional foal classes.

Winning Showjumping Foal, ORVILLE MISS HEARTBREAKER. Liver chestnut filly, Sire: Orville Van De Watermolen (KWPN), Sire of Dam: Boswell Mr Heartbreaker (ISH) Breeder: Donna Gillen, Owner: Donna Gillen, Dam: Oughterard Obos (ISH). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

The meticulous judging panel, composed of esteemed industry professionals, evaluated each foal based on conformation, movement, temperament, and potential for future success.

The competition was fierce, as breeders proudly presented their finest young horses, highlighting the remarkable breeding programmes within the region.

“This year’s Foal Show has been an outstanding success,” said Chris Bogle, spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Horse Board.

"The event not only showcased the exceptional talent within our region but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among horse enthusiasts.”

The first class to take to the arena was the Showjumping foal class, with 23 mares and foals coming forward.

Mr Gill had a tough choice to make with so much variety to choose from.

In the end, it was Donna Gillen’s ‘Orville Miss Heartbreaker’ that collected the winner’s rosette, leather headcollar and 1st place prize of £250. The liver-chestnut filly by KWPN stallion ‘Orville Van De Watermollen’ and Irish Sport Horse Dam ‘Oughterard OBOS’ (Bosellwell Mr Heartbreaker x OBOS Quality 004), impressed in the arena, with bold movements and arena presence.

Highest Placed Connemara Foal, CRAIGMORE ROCK N ROLL. Grey roan filly, Sire: Galloon Rollover (CP), Sire of Dam: Currachmore Cashel (CP), Breeder: Teresa O’Hagan Owner: Teresa O’Hagan, Dam: Ballydoolagh Emma (CP). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Donna, from Kilrea, also went home with second place in the show jumping class when her Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve (BWP) colt was pulled in second with only a few marks separating the Gillen duo.

Third place in the class was presented to the Carol Armstrong bred ‘Cornascribe for Emerald’ by the Belgian warmblood stallion by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof.

Janice Reddy, from Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre, took the winners share of the Baileys Horse Feeds sponsored Eventing Foal Class.

Showing her Vivant (KWPN) filly, ‘Ardnacashel Lady Vivant’ to its fullest potential, the young bay gave a show with great balance to ensure the winners rosette was destined for Co Down.

Second place was awarded to ‘Timpany Tiger Two’, bred and owned by Paula Howard. The Tiger Attack (SHGB) colt was in the expert hands of David Lyons, Ballynahinch.

Rounding up the top three on the day was ‘Lawana SL’, bred and owned by Shane Belton.

Winning Foal in the Traditional Foals Class, Pandora. Liver chestnut filly by Moylough Legacy (ID), Dam: Ballycann Marie (NIHB) by Lislap Bendict (ISH), Owner/ Breeder- Shauna McCotter. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

The grey filly Cormint (HOLST) out of a Fiero (KWPN) dam made the judging of the class very tough indeed with only a few marks separating the placings.

The final class of the day was the Traditional Foal class, sponsored by MGM Logistics Ireland.

Taking first place in the class was Shaunna McCotter with her stunning mare and foal.

‘Pandora,’ the liver chestnut filly out of Irish Draught sire Moylough Legacy (ID), gave a foot perfect display alongside dam Ballycann Marie, who is out of local stallion Lislap Benedict (ID).

Second place went to Ardnacashel Rock ‘N’ Roll, the grey Ardnacashel Monarch (ID) colt bred and owned by Janice Reddy, with third place going to Craigmore Rock N Roll, the Connemara bred filly (Galloon Rollover (CP)x Currachmore Cashel (CP)).

Bred by Teresea O’Hagan, the grey roan filly also picked up the prize for the highest placed Connemara on the day.

The NIHB extends its deepest gratitude to the Meadows Equestrian Centre for providing exceptional facilities and its invaluable support in making the Foal Show a resounding triumph.

The event would not have been possible without the generous contributions of sponsors Lougherne Performance Horses, Baileys Horse Feeds and MGM Logistics Ireland, volunteers, and participants who all played a crucial role in its success.

As the curtain falls on yet another remarkable Foal Show, the Northern Ireland Horse Board remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering excellence within the equestrian industry.

Through events like these, the NIHB continues to inspire breeders, owners, and enthusiasts alike, propelling Northern Ireland to the forefront of the global equine community.

For more information about the Northern Ireland Horse Board, a registered co-operative society for people involved in the horse industry in Northern Ireland, and its upcoming events, please visit www.nihorseboard.org

You can also check out the board’s Facebook page or contact it on 028 383 43355.

ABOUT THE MEADOWS

The Meadows Equestrian Centre consists of two all-weather outdoor arenas capable of hosting national and international and sporting events.

Both arenas are in great demand by leading equestrian clubs and organisations. Top trainers and coaches are using the arenas for individual and group teaching.

The surface has proved most resilient over all weather conditions and is used on a daily basis.

The facilities consist of an all-weather event course, number of padocks, quality stabling, excellent parking facilities and easy access to the major routes to Belfast and Dublin airports and ferries.

Working within an approved master plan, the overall site will provide state-of-the-art facilities for all the major equestrian sports.

Northern Ireland will have outdoor facilities which will cater for show jumping, dressage and eventing.

As well as the outdoor arenas, the Meadows Equestrian Centre provides riders and trainers with modern stabling, a training/conference room for classroom training to accommodate up to 50 people and lorry parking with electric hock up available.

Results:

Show Jumping Foal Sponsored by Lougherne Performance Horses:

1st Orville Miss Heartbreaker – Liver Chestnut Filly by Orville Van De Watermolen (KWPN),

Dam: Oughterard OBOS (ISH) by Boswell Mr Heartbreaker (ISH).

Owner/ Breeder- Donna Gillen;

2nd Diamond Tangelo – Bay Colt by Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve (BWP).

Dam: Chacoa Diamond (ISH) by Chacoa (HOLST).

Owner/ Breeder- Donna Gillen;

3rd Cornascribe For Emerald – Bay Colt by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof (BWP).

Dam: Cornascribe Fortuna (ISH) by Numero Uno (KWPN).

Owner/ Breeder- Carol Armstrong;

4th Castamir JSB- Grey Colt by Emir R (HOLST).

Dam: Castakko (HANN) by Cassini II (KWPN).

Owner/ Breeder- Jackie Short;

5th Ballyginnif Rocket Man – Bay Colt by Kingdom (SF).

Dam: Ballyginniff Chilli Filli (ISH) by Diamond Chin (ISH).

Owner/ Breeder- Linda Buchanan.

6th Bella Miracolo – Chestnut/ Grey Filly by Singulaer Della Cassia (HOLST).

Dam: Beechburn (IRE) [TB] BY Tikkanen (USA) [TB].

Owner/ Breeder- Alistair McDonald.

Eventing Foal Sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds:

1st Ardnacashel Lady Vivant Bay Filly by Vivant (KWPN).

Dam: Ardnacashel Lady Luidam (ISH) by Luidam (KWPN).

Owner/ Breeder – Janice Reddy;

2nd Timpany Tiger Two, Bay Colt by Tiger Attack (SHGB).

Dam: Dernahatten Out of Touch (ISH) by Bienamado (TB).

Owner/ Breeder - Paula Howard;

3rd Lawana SL, Grey Filly by Cormint (HOLST).

Dam: Carrigshawn Blue Imp (ISH) by Fiero (KWPN).

Owner/ Breeder- Shane Belton;

4th Cushlas Notanotherone, Bay Filly by Another Pleasure (KWPN).

Dam: Cushlas Skyimp (ISH) by Master Imp (TB).

Owner/ Breeder- Roundabout Stud;

5th Fargo, Bay Colt by Bernhard (KWPN).

Dam: Big Old Unit (GB) [TB] by Royal Academy.

Owner/ Breeder- Carole Abram;

6th Ashhollow Candy Beach, Bay Filly by Beachball (ISH).

Dam: Tawnmore Imp by Master Imp (TB).

Owned/ Breeder- James and Allison Callion.

Traditional Foal Sponsored by MGM Logistics Ireland:

1st Pandora, Liver Chestnut Filly by Moylough Legacy (ID).

Dam: Ballycann Marie (NIHB) by Lislap Bendict (ISH).

Owner/ Breeder- Shauna McCotter;

2nd Ardnacashel Rock ‘N’ Roll, Grey Colt by Ardnacashel Monarch (ID).

Dam: My Mountain Lady (ISH) by Sir Rivie (ID).

Owner/Breeder- Janice Reddy;

3rd Craigmore Rock n Roll, Grey Roan Filly by Galloon Rollover (CP).

Dam: Ballydoolagh Dreamer (CP) BY Currachmore Cashel (CP).

Owner/ Breeder- Teresa O’Hagan;

4th Shannaghmore Morning Mist, Dun Colt by Dunbeggan Lightening (CP).

Dam: Slievedarragh (ID) by Supreme Ginger (ID).