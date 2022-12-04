NIHBA awards evening 2022

After a fantastic meal which included Hereford Beef the speaker on the evening David Wright Northern editor of the Irish Farmers Journal thank the NIHBA for inviting him, then went on to give a brief outlook for farming in 2023.

Highlighting the potential opportunities and threats that may be around the corner going forward.

The presentation was led off by James Graham Portadown who scooped both bull and polled bull of the year with Richmount 1 Treadstone and female and polled female of the year with Richmount 1 Mabel. Treadstone also picked up the News Letter Rose Bowl, the

Annaghbeg 1Kingsman class winner from Mark and Lawrence Moore, Aughnacloy

Robert Clarke Cup and the Robert Haire Cup throughout the year.

James was also presented with crystal to recognise his championships at Lurgan, Armagh and Saintfield.

Ivan Haire from Dundrod was triumphant at Balmoral with his young Heifer Dorepoll 1 Sally 679 with that he took home the Sydney Mawhinney Cup and The F W McMordie Cup as well as crystal recognising his supreme championship at the show.

The TT Simpson Cup for horned bull of the year went to Ciaran Kerr Lurgan for his young bull Country Crest Jack. Jack also took the championship crystal at Clogher Valley Show and the accolade of reserve bull of the year.

Reserve Senior Female Champion Mountview 1 Loyalty from Trevor Andrews, Larne

Glenn and Tracey Morton, Armagh were also winners on the night picking up the Cuddy Cup for overall herd of the year.

The AS O’Connor Cup for their horned female of the year Kye Lady and the Baron Cup (junior female at national show for the homebred Nancy Fancy.

Marcus Murdock, Newry took the trophy for reserve female of the year for his cow Cornriggs 1 Vanity 2nd. Vanity had picked up the championship win at Castlewellan in the summer.

Greer Watson from Crossgar had a good night picking up firstly the sire of the year award for Stock Bull Sollpoll 1 Ringo.

Reserve Junior Male Champion From John and William McMordie, Ballygowan Solpoll 1 Wildfire

Ringo’s progeny had been well sought after in the sale ring with Barnburn 1 Ulsterman picking up the Omagh Cup for champion at the spring sale.

Another Ringo calf Barnburn 1 Victor picked up the calf champion at the national show in Armagh.

Taking the Wenlock Cup for the January sale champion was the McMordie family, Saintfield, whose young bull Riverdale 1 Valient was tapped out top of the line at that sale.

Picking up the trophies for the calf show was David Wilson from Magheraveely whose young bull Lisrace Loneranger 6th took male champion.

Solpoll 1 Wolfman from John and William McMordie, Ballygowan was Senior and Reserve overall Male Champion

The female championship went to Robin Irvine Whitecross for Graceland 1 Verity.

Nathaniel Shaw of Sessiagh Hereford picked up the shield for best young handler at the national show and his herd also took the Clow Cup for Group of three exhibitor bred at the same show.

Philip Murdock Loughgall thoroughly enjoyed his debut year on the show circuit and they lifted the Novice Award for the best newcomer.

Alan Rea from Ballynahinch took the Ralston Cup at the national show with his best exhibitor bred heifer Glassdrummond Vicky.

The Ulster Bank Rose bowl for progeny pair was won by John and Karen Taggart Carrowdore for their Dorepoll 1 Prairie sired animals.

Picking up the other summer show championships was Stephen Cherry, Templepatrick for both Ballymena and Antrim with Ballypallady 1 Top Notch.

United Feeds Kindly sponsored all Hereford Classes on the day. Andrew McMordie (United Feeds, William McMordie NIHBA Chairman and Judge Robert Jones

Mervyn and Henry Richmond took the title at Omagh Show with High Hedges Synergist.

The NIHBA would look to thank all that took part in the various shows and sales throughout the year and congratulate all on their great representation of the Hereford breed.

Overall Champion Young Handler on the day was Ciara Fitzpatrick, Newry

David Wilson’s Mulladoo Winston won the May 2022 onwards Bull Calf Class

NIHBA chairman William McMordie presenting judge Robert Jones award for judging the 2022 show

Junior and Overall Male Champion Lisrace Lackey Boy 22nd from David Wilson, Maggeraveely

Reserve Overall Young Handler Keziah Shaw from Benburb

Judge Robert Jones with Ivan Haire and his Reserve overall and Junior Female Champion Dorepoll Dorepoll 1 Classic Kim 687

Dorepoll 1 Westminster who was Reserve Senior Male for Ivan Haire, Dundrod

Judge Robert Jones, NIHBA chairman William McMordie. Female champion Annaghbeg Georgina 957 with Oscar and Mark Moore. Reserve female champion Dorepoll 1 Classic Kim 687 with owner Ivan Haire

