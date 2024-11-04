The annual Northern Ireland Hereford Association Calf Show, sponsored by WD Meats, will take place this Saturday (9 November) at Dungannon Farmers’ Market.

Judging will begin at 10am with a super entry of over 50 calves to be judged by the expert eye of Mr Mark Hyland from Co Leitrim.

As a young farmer from County Leitrim, Mark farms alongside his father, Cedric. They have a herd of 40 suckler cows, with a strong focus on Hereford breeding.

Mark takes great pride in the farm and was thrilled when one of the heifers he bred won the prestigious title of ‘Miss Europe’ – an achievement that allowed him to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, in January to accept the award.

Mr Mark Hyland (Co Leitrim). (Pic: William McElroy)

Currently, Mark is in his third year pursuing a degree in agricultural science. He is excited to be representing the Irish Hereford breed on an international stage next year at the World Hereford Conference in Kansas in October 2025. This will be a great opportunity to share differences in farming and connect with breeders from around the world.

At the annual Northern Ireland Hereford Association Calf Show this Saturday, Mark will be looking for an animal with style, size, and the ability to carry themselves well, showcasing depth and muscle that reflect the best of their breed. There will be 10 classes of autumn and spring born calves on display throughout the day along with a pairs class.

Mark will also have the task of judging two young handlers classes on the day.

The NIHBA are great ambassadors of promoting their youth members as they are the future of the breed and the association. This year the show has a new principal sponsor, WD Meats.

Last years female champion Benburb 1 Alice 8th from Alan Shaw. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

The company operates a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot plant on a 35-acre site in Coleraine.

All aspects of production are conducted in house under one roof in a purpose built facility.

NIHBA wish to thank them for their support.

Other sponsors include Boyd Haulage from Swatragh. This family run haulage company cover livestock transport and fallen stock services.

Last years Male Champion Drumshanbo 1 Allison bred by Ethan Small. (Pic: Kathryn Shaw)

Elite Pedigree Genetics have kindly put forward some prizes for the young handlers on the day.

Thanks must also go to Stevenson Livestock Haulage from Carryduff for their financial support to the 2024 calf show.