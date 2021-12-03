Nine new appointments to the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside

Environment Minister, Edwin Poots, welcomed the new members as he made the announcement.

They are Amit Bhagwat, Ms Clare Dore, Mr John Martin, Dr. Stephen McCarron, Mr Ian McKee, Dr Michael Meharg, Miss Laura Neal, Mr Noel Rice and Mrs Rosemary Thomas.

The appointments to the DAERA Statutory Advisory Body are effective for a three-year term from 1 December 2021.

Confirming the new appointments, Minister Poots said: “The CNCC perform a key role in providing expertise to DAERA policy makers in nature protection.

“I want to welcome the new CNCC members who bring an array of knowledge, skills and experience, not only in matters relating to the environment and the countryside, but also in governance, leadership and decision making, which are essential in executing the valued statutory functions of the CNCC.”

CNCC’s statutory functions include advising the department on matters relating to nature conservation including Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Areas of Special Scientific Interest and nature reserves.