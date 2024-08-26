Nine new food and drink experiences offer a giant welcome to visitors to Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tourism Northern Ireland has launched nine new food and drink experiences, showcasing the region’s vibrant food and drink scene while encouraging visitors near and far to plan their next giant adventure here.

From the peaks of the Sperrin Mountains, the lush drumlins of County Down and serene setting of the Fermanagh Lakelands, the fresh air of the spectacular Causeway Coast and the crisp countryside of Armagh, Northern Ireland’s culinary culture takes inspiration from its landscapes, bringing the beauty of our natural surroundings onto our plates.

With some of the freshest produce, local specialties and foodie legends taking our cuisine to the next level, a giant welcome awaits you and your taste buds.

Travel to the magnificent Mourne Mountains and learn to make wheaten bread at Mrs C's Home Kitchen. Discover the unique story of bonding and blending at Two Stacks Irish Whiskey in County Down. Get into the sting and enjoy the magic of nettles with Noreen’s Nettlefest in County Armagh’s countryside.

Mario Breban-McDonald (Tully Mill), Paula McIntyre (chef and chair of Irish Food Writers’ Guild), Gary Quate (Tourism NI), Emily McCorkell (Wild and Fired). (Pic: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

Get hands-on with heritage alongside Willow & Lore – Fire, Feast and Folklore, as you work the land and cook over the open fire. Get lost in an immersive dining experience with Wilde Dining as they take you to the most enchanting locations for a dining experience to remember.

The nine new experiences were launched at a special event at Brook Hall Estate, Derry~Londonderry. In a small intimate setting, members of the Irish Food Writer’s Guild, media, influencers and tour operators met with a diverse range of food and drink providers from across NI and indulged in a curated wild and fired menu.

Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Tourism Manager, Gary Quate, said: “Tourism NI is delighted for visitors to discover these nine new food and drink experiences on their next giant adventure across Northern Ireland. These passionate producers open their homes and hearts to visitors, continuing to tell the rich story of our food and drink history.

Annie David (Two Stacks Whiskey), Gary Quate (Tourism NI), Mario Breban-McDonald (Tully Mill), Kevin Hickey (Dart Mountain Cheese), Darina Allen (Irish Food Writers’ Guild) and Noreen Van Der Velde (Noreen’s Nettlefest). (Pic: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

“We were delighted to use this event as an opportunity to shine a light on our amazing food and drink. It was a magical evening at the beautiful Brook Hall Estate, amongst fellow food champions and friends. Guests let their taste buds do the talking, as every bite and sip told a story of our giant spirit.”

Complementing an already diverse range of experiences, these new products highlight the ever evolving food and drink scene.

These nine new experiences all completed Tourism NI’s Food and Drink Development Programme.

