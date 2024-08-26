Nine new food and drink experiences offer a giant welcome to visitors to Northern Ireland
From the peaks of the Sperrin Mountains, the lush drumlins of County Down and serene setting of the Fermanagh Lakelands, the fresh air of the spectacular Causeway Coast and the crisp countryside of Armagh, Northern Ireland’s culinary culture takes inspiration from its landscapes, bringing the beauty of our natural surroundings onto our plates.
With some of the freshest produce, local specialties and foodie legends taking our cuisine to the next level, a giant welcome awaits you and your taste buds.
Travel to the magnificent Mourne Mountains and learn to make wheaten bread at Mrs C's Home Kitchen. Discover the unique story of bonding and blending at Two Stacks Irish Whiskey in County Down. Get into the sting and enjoy the magic of nettles with Noreen’s Nettlefest in County Armagh’s countryside.
Step back in time for an estate dining experience with the National Trust and Tully Mill at Florence Court in County Fermanagh. Plan your next giant adventure in Derry~Londonderry to visit Wild & Fired BBQ School’s delicious wood-fired meal in the historic walled garden in Brook Hall Estate, and then head over to Dart Mountain Cheese for a peek into the world of artisan cheese production. Save room for more as you bake bread at Maeve’s Kitchen in County Tyrone overlooking spectacular views of the Sperrin Mountains.
Get hands-on with heritage alongside Willow & Lore – Fire, Feast and Folklore, as you work the land and cook over the open fire. Get lost in an immersive dining experience with Wilde Dining as they take you to the most enchanting locations for a dining experience to remember.
The nine new experiences were launched at a special event at Brook Hall Estate, Derry~Londonderry. In a small intimate setting, members of the Irish Food Writer’s Guild, media, influencers and tour operators met with a diverse range of food and drink providers from across NI and indulged in a curated wild and fired menu.
Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Tourism Manager, Gary Quate, said: “Tourism NI is delighted for visitors to discover these nine new food and drink experiences on their next giant adventure across Northern Ireland. These passionate producers open their homes and hearts to visitors, continuing to tell the rich story of our food and drink history.
“We were delighted to use this event as an opportunity to shine a light on our amazing food and drink. It was a magical evening at the beautiful Brook Hall Estate, amongst fellow food champions and friends. Guests let their taste buds do the talking, as every bite and sip told a story of our giant spirit.”
Complementing an already diverse range of experiences, these new products highlight the ever evolving food and drink scene.
These nine new experiences all completed Tourism NI’s Food and Drink Development Programme.
To find out more information and to plan your next giant adventure in Northern Ireland, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com