Nine students awarded Lakeland Dairies Pathway To A Better Future bursary

Nine students from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have each been awarded a €2,000/£2,000 bursary from Lakeland Dairies to support their academic pursuits.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a move to develop future leaders in agriculture, Lakeland Dairies awarded the bursaries to the students following an interview process.

This is the first time Lakeland Dairies ran such a programme and nearly 100 talented students applied for the bursary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bursary programme is a key part of Lakeland Dairies’ sustainability strategy – Pathway to a Better Future – which was launched in 2023.

At the presentation of the bursaries are, back row left to right: Killian O'Reilly, Jack Barry, John Doris, Eoin O'Sullivan and Aimee McKnight-Scott. Front row left to right: Sinead McAtamney, Maria Finnegan, Liz Shouldice (chief people officer, Lakeland Dairies), Kate Gormley and Louise Weir

The initiative was designed to support students pursuing undergraduate or higher-level degrees in agricultural science, dairy science, and engineering, as part of Lakeland Dairies’ commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in the agricultural sector.

Nine outstanding students from Lakeland Dairies’ farm families and co-op staff received the contribution to assist with their academic pursuits. The bursaries were presented to the winners at Lakeland Dairies’ head office in Cavan recently.

The successful bursary recipients are:

Maria Finnegan: Cavan

Eoin O’Sullivan: Meath

John Doris: Longford

Jack Barry: Cavan

Kate Gormley: Leitrim

Killian O'Reilly: Cavan

Aimee McKnight-Scott: Armagh

Sinead McAtamney: Antrim

Louise Weir: Down

Commenting on the success of the Bursary programme, Liz Shouldice, chief people officer at Lakeland Dairies, said: “We are thrilled to support these bright, ambitious students through our Pathway to a Better Future bursary programme. Education is at the heart of our commitment to innovation and sustainability within the agricultural sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These students represent the future of the industry be that inside the farm gate or factory gate and we are proud to assist them on their educational journeys.

“Lakeland Dairies places a huge importance on education, sustainability, and innovation in shaping the future of our great sector agriculture. The bursary programme, which attracted over 100 applications, is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to support the next generation of agricultural leaders.”