Nine-year-old boy dies following Ballymena collision

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred yesterday (Thursday 16 June) at around 4.55pm.
A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.
A full investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22.