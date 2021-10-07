NIPA awards 2021 are revealed
The full list of the awards won this season within the NIPA has been released. I have listed awards won by members within Sections C, D, F and G.
“The Master” Mr Ronnie Williamson had another dream season in 2021 winning numerous average awards within the NIPA.
Awards won include: News Of The World Cup – McComb Cup – Pigeon Portal.Com Cup - New North Trophy – Erwin Trophy – Waring Trophy – McCluggage Trophy – Harper Trophy – Dickson Trophy – Surgenor Trophy – Major Lewis Trophy – Scania Trophy – Section G Old Bird Channel Fancier Of The Year.
I have included a few pictures in this week’s issue – more pics to follow.
The list of awards won by members within Sections C D F & G include:
Old Bird Trophy Winners 2021 McIlwaine Cup- 2nd Fermoy Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore Vel 1619
R Harkness Cup – Castletown - O Markey Ballyholland Vel. 1475
Ledlie Cup - 2nd Talbenny - R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1391
Vint Cup – Bude - H McKeown Glenavy Vel 1566
H McCabe Cup – 3rd Fermoy – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1657
NIPA Cup - 4th Fermoy - J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1226
Young Bird Trophy Winners 2021
B Hunter Cup – 3rd Area Lib – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1410
W V Troughton Cup - Roscrea – Sands & Rice Ballyholland Vel 1663
S Inglis Cup – 1st Gowran Park– Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze Vel 1371
H A Montgomery – 2nd Gowran Park – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1464
J P O`Hagan (tyres) Cup – Fermoy– Sands & Rice Ballyholland Vel 1507
First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas.
C Clubs Tullamore- McDowell & Crawford Carrick Vel 1432
F Clubs – Navan - C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1449
D& G Clubs- Tullamore - R & M McManus Glen Vel 1458
Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diploma
D& G Clubs - Tullamore – R & M McManus Glen Vel 1359
F Clubs – Mullingar – Morrison Bros Killyleagh & Dist Vel 1143
Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas
B, C & Part A Clubs Tullamore – P & M Travers Wheatfield Vel 1365
D & G Clubs – Roscrea – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1410
F Clubs – Mullingar – McComb Bros Killyleagh Central Vel 1375
Average Trophy winners 2021
McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1156
Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National & Classic races – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 959
Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1394
Surgenor Cup – Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance – R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1388
Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 941
Devine Memorial Trophy – Best two bird average Old Bird National- Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son Carrick Social Vel 656
Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird - R Williamson Newry & Dist. Vel 148
Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1205
B. Fox Cup – Highest position obtained by any N.I.P.A. official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race - C O`Hare & Dtr Vel 704
Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1187
New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National- Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1378
Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat & OB & YB Channel Nat – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1045
K Wilkinson Memorial Trophy- Best average OB inland National & OB Classic - D & J Campbell Eastway Vel 1389
Section Trophy Winners 2021
Section C J Campbell Cup St Malo G McNeilly Ballyclare Vel 734
Section D H McVeigh Cup St Malo Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 772
Section F A Brown Cup St Malo J McMurrough & Son Corrigs Vel 550
Section G N Girvan Cup St Malo R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 817
Section F J Bingo Orme Cup OB Inland Nat McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1500
N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2021
Section C J & D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1502
Section D J Gregory & Sons Colin Vel 1498
Section F McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1460
Section G C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1498
N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2021
Section C A & N Lewis Doagh Vel 1044
Section D Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 1058
Section F McCartan & Woosides Crossgar Vel 896
Section G R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1121
N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2021
Section C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1443
Section D Lavery Bros Hills & Maze Vel 1433
Section F C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1277
Section G O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1440
NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2021
Section C A & N Lewis Doagh Blue Pied Cock GB18D 30093
Section D J Gregory & Sons Colin Blue Cock GB20C 19546
Section F McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Blue Hen IHU18N 17084
Section G C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037
NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2021
J Moreland Memorial Trophy - C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037
NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2021
Section C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel Blue Hen GB21L 32002
Section D P & C Carson Glen Blue W/F Hen GB21H 24121
Section F P & C McComb Crossgar Blue Pied Hen GB21X 30550
Section G O Markey Ballyholland Blue Hen GB21B 29712
NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall
The Irish Region Trophy - O Markey of Ballyholland - Blue Hen GB21B 29712
National and Classic Winners 2021
B. Fletcher & Son Cup – Skibbereen Old Bird National – P & M Travers Wheatfield Vel 1583
Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship – C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1653
News of the World - McComb Cup - Pigeon Portal.Com Cup – Irish Region L Boyle Trophy
St. Malo Old Bird National – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 817
D. McNeilly Cup – Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National – Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 772
Agar Cup – 1st Yearling Penzance Classic- R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1306
Ladies Night Friday 12th. November 2021 in the Templeton Hotel Templepatrick. Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell. 02892693913 evenings. All trophy winners not attending ladies night to collect their trophy can collect it in the NIPA office these trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies night presentation.
MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL
The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.
Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Over 100 top awards at National Level were recorded from 2004 – 2019.
Some of Malcolm’s top awards include INFC National Champion 2019, Runner Up INFC National Champion 2018, 1st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016, 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup, Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6th Open INFC Yearling National, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.
The entire stock, race birds and youngsters will be offered online in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site – www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions
Birds are now online. To select the auction you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the Auction Site and select which sale you require.
Please Note: There will be a 15 minute sniping feature in operation. This is an online auction only.
LARNE & DIST PIGEON MOOT
Larne & Dist will be holding a Pigeon Moot in their clubrooms – Old Glenarm Road, Larne BT40 1TS on Friday 15th October at 7.30pm. Entrance £10 per ticket including supper.
Panel: V.D.Weil Schreuder - Boscheind Flyers - needs no introduction in the Pigeon World and he will share his methods and feeding systems and answer any questions.
Gilbert Heijnen - His family have 100 years experience in the pigeon game. Specialises in the mid to long distance events - one day long distance and multi day long distance. He will also share his racing and feeding systems.
There will be an auction on the night with either an old bird or a 2022 youngster donated by the following fanciers: V.D.Weil Schreuder (Boscheind Flyers) – Gilbert Heijnen – J Greenaway – D Calvin – T McClean – D & J Campbell – Mr & Mrs B McNeilly – K Rooney & Son & Dtr – J Wheatcroft – N Laycock. These birds will be online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site - www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions - prior to the event to bid on with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room.
To obtain tickets please contact any of the following: Rab Mills Tel: 07763532325 - Joe McLaughlin Tel: 07783790238 - Alastair McNaughton Tel: 07828663207 - Rab Rea Tel: 07545880065 - Mark McCormick Tel: 07540187478.