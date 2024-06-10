Birds were race marked on the Thursday night to make the trip across the Irish Sea to Dale in Wales for a Liberation on the Saturday morning. A total of 624 members sent 10,967 birds to Dale in Wales for the first channel race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. The birds were liberated at 9am in a Light North West Wind at the liberation point with good conditions throughout the country.

The winning Bird from the first Old Bird Channel Race belongs to G. Buckley & Son of Annaghmore H.P.S in Section E.

Many congratulations to G. Buckley & Son on claiming 1st & 2nd N.I.P.A. Open from the first Old Bird Channel Race of the season.

Also, many congratulations to 3rd Open R. Calvin & Dtr of Loughgall H.P.S. in Section E.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (104/1,587) from Dale 1 was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The partnership are in top form all season long obtaining fantastic results. Joe & David take the top 6 in their club (139 birds) while taking home the prestige of 1st Section C (1,587 Birds) and a great finish overall in the Open placing 58th Open N.I.P.A. (10,967).

Ballycarry & District: (8/119) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1094; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1088; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1077; 4th W. Degan & T. McKee 1068; 5th N J Arthurs 1062; 6th S. Beattie & Dtr 1061

Ballyclare & District: (11/225) 1st Horner Bros & Son 1134; 2nd J&R Blair 1121; 3rd Horner Bros & Son 1111; 4th A. Thompson 1097; 5th J&R Blair 1091; 6th A&T Agnew 1088

Carrick Social: (6/56) 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1136; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1111; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1093; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1091; 5th D&J Armstrong 1090; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1090

Doagh & District: (9/196) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1130; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1130; 3rd A&N Lewis 1118; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1118; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1113; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1113

Eastway H.P.S: (9/182) 1st D. McElhone 1142; 2nd Grattan Bros 1123; 3rd D. McElhone 1099; 4th D&J Campbell 1096; 5th D&J Campbell 1094; 6th D&J Campbell 1088

Glenarm & District: (6/78) 1st McMullan Bros 1106; 2nd O. O’Neil & Son 1070; 3rd O. O’Neil & Son 1065; 4th K. S McCloy 1039; 5th J&R Baxter 1030; 6th McMullan Bros 1017

Horseshoe H.P.S: (5/51) 1st K&D Hagans 1098; 2nd K&D Hagans 1085; 3rd K&D Hagans 1067; 4th N. Ferguson & Son 1042; 5th D. McAuley 1010; 6th J. Hastings 1003

Kingsmoss: (10/104) 1st Connor Bros 1083; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1070; 3rd J&S Graham 1069; 4th PR Wilson 1061; 5th R&C Johnston 1057; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1048

Larne & District: (13/171) 1st R&M Robinson 1100; 2nd M. Witherspoon 1099; 3rd Rea & Magill 1085; 4th Rea & Magill 1079; 5th K&S Doherty 1078; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1071

Ligoniel & District: (21/276) 1st Dunwoody Bros 1124; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1122; 3rd Calderwood & Waite 1113; 4th McAuley & Partners 1113; 5th Dunwoody Bros 1105; 6th Heading Bros & Luney 1099

East Antrim Amalgamation

1st Dale

1/6/24

East Antrim Amalgamation Result: 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1136, 20 Points; 2nd Horner Bros & Son 1134, 19 Points; 3rd Grattan Bros 1123, 18 Points; 4th J&R Blair 1121, 17 Points; 5th A&N Lewis 1118, 16 Points; 6th Horner Bros & Son 1111, 15 Points; 7th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1111, 14 Points; 8th McMullan Bros 1106, 13 Points; 9th J&R Scott 1106, 12 Points; 10th R&M Robinson 1100, 11 Points; 11th M. Witherspoon 1099, 10 Points; 12th K&D Hagans 1098, 9 Points; 13th D&J Campbell 1096, 8 Points; 14th D&J Campbell 1094, 7 Points; 15th S. Beattie & Dtr 1094, 6 Points; 16th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1093, 5 Points; 17th A&N Lewis 1091, 4 Points; 18th A&N Lewis 1091, 3 Points; 19th J&R Blair 1091, 2 Points; 20th D&J Armstrong 1091, 1 Point

The EAA were in Dale for the first channel race of the ob. season and looking at the weather all week it was clear it was going to be a great flying day with good visibility the only issue would be the strong north wind, nevertheless the NIPA got the paperwork sorted and the lorries were rolling on Thursday night for collection as per!

A super liberation at 9am saw the birds on their way .

It was a “TRIO FOR GEO” with Geo Robinson taking the first three spots in the Carrick social and the top spot in the Amal along with it!

A really super card on a hard day, Geordie timing a class blue cheq cock, he is a pigeon from John abernethy his breeding is Van den bulk x Lambrechts, George told me as a youngster he didn’t break much delph but he always found him ultra keen on his box so he decided to push him across the water and it has paid dividends immediately, he was flew on the roundabout system!

Many congratulations to Mr & Mrs Robinson from all at the Amal! Well done

A special mention to fellow club mate Dwayne McMullan on his 8th place Amal, in my view a super pigeon into the glens!

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (64/1,270) from Dale 1 was J. Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S. The super racing partnership have won the first Channel race in Colin H.P.S. (139 birds) and taking home the highly rewarding 1st & 3rd Section D (1,270 Birds) and a great showing in the Open getting 36th & 116th Placings (10,967 Birds).

The Section Winner from Dale 1 is a 2 Year Old Mealy Hen racing on the roundabout and was purchased as part of a racing kit from Danny Dixon. She has been steady racer for the lads winning a few prizes. Their second bird finished 3rd Section and it’s a daughter of their N.I.P.A. Skibbereen Youngbird National Winner.

Colin H.P.S: (7/139) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1151; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1146; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1134; 4th O&M Monaghan 1125; 5th P&K Braniff 1122; 6th O&M Monaghan 1115

Derriaghy: (5/109) 1st D. Johnston 1122; 2nd D. Johnston 1068; 3rd D. Johnston 1068; 4th K. Johnston 1057; 5th W. Ringland & Son 1056; 6th R. Benson 1053

Dromara H.P.S: (11/276) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1118; 2nd C. Rooney & Sons 1118; 3rd C. Rooney & Sons 1092; 4th M. Russell 1092; 5th B. Murray 1082; 6th Russell Bros 1064

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (8/128) 1st P&J Boal 1132; 2nd T. Mawhinney 1128; 3rd Tomlinson & Wilson 1125; 4th T. Mawhinney 1109; 5th P&J Boal 1103; 6th P&J Boal 1101

Glen H.P.S: (3/104) 1st J&D Braniff 1146; 2nd J&D Braniff 1130; 3rd J&D Braniff 1122; 4th J&D Braniff 1120; 5th J&D Braniff 1119; 6th J&D Braniff 1114

Glenavy & District: (6/114) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1113; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1075; 3rd G&S Owens 1067; 4th D. Coulter 1062; 5th Liley & Withers 1051; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1050

Harmony H.P.S: (8/62) 1st B. Wallace 1028; 2nd Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1024; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1017; 4th B. Wallace 1003; 5th S. Wilson & Son 1003; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1002

Hillsborough & Maze: (8/289) 1st G. Marsden 1146; 2nd G. Marsden 1146; 3rd G. Marsden 1141; 4th G. Marsden 1141; 5th G. Marsden 1141; 6th G. Marsden 1141

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (15/284) 1st S G Briggs 1110; 2nd D. Ferguson 1077; 3rd I. Donaghy 1073; 4th R. Topping & Son 1069; 5th L. Magee & Sons 1066; 6th A. O’Hara 1057

South Belfast H.P.S: (1/6) 1st T. McNally 1085; 2nd T. McNally 1077; 3rd T. McNally 1046

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/100) 1st J. Mc Alorum & Son 1128; 2nd J&L Smyth 1098; 3rd O. Farrelly 1098; 4th J. Mc Alorum & Son 1091; 5th P&K McCarthy 1083; 6th J. Mc Alorum & Son 1075

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (64/895) from Dale 1 was S. Foster, Connor & Parry of Corrigs H.P.S. The lads win their club of Corrigs (237 birds) and also being crowned 1st Section F Winners from Dale 1 in what was a super result (895 birds).

Ards: (7/88) 1st W. Leckey 1031; 2nd W. Leckey 1014; 3rd J. Orr 1005; 4th J. Orr 1000; 5th J. Orr 992; 6th H&S Muckle 989

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (9/107) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1056; 2nd R. Russell & Son 1046; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1045; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1043; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1042; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1034

Cloughey H.P.S: (3/53) 1st Young & McCormick 994; 2nd Young & McCormick 992; 3rd Young & McCormick 973; 4th C&H Cully 955; 5th C&H Cully 951; 6th Agar Bros 943

Comber Central H.P.S: (3/23) 1st W&L Robinson 1055; 2nd W&L Robinson 1045; 3rd W&L Robinson 1026; 4th W&L Robinson 1009; 5th W&L Robinson 1001; 6th W&L Robinson 1000

Corrigs: (11/237) 1st S. Foster, Connor & Parry 1041; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1041; 3rd R. Shaw 1007; 4th G&P Brown 1000; 5th G&P Brown 999; 6th G&P Brown 997

Crossgar: (5/60) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1041; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1041; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1007; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1000; 5th McCartan & Woodside 999; 6th McCartan & Woodside 997

Downpatrick Premier: (7/190) 1st J. Crossan 1038; 2nd J. Crossan 1026; 3rd S. Milligan & Dtr 1026; 4th E. Wynn & Dtr 1025; 5th T. Burns 1011; 6th P. McCullough & Dtr 1004

Killyleagh Central: (8/93) P. Murray 994; 2nd C. Healy 970; 3rd G. McIntosh 969; 4th McComb Bros 955; 5th C. Healy 953; 6th P. Murray 943

Killyleagh & District: (11/148) 1st K. Murray 1056; 2nd D. Greives 1025; 3rd K. Murray 1025; 4th K. Murray 1023; 5th D. Greives 1019; 6th J&R Quinn 1017

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (7/84) 1st R. Strain & Son 1026; 2nd M. Ferris & G/Son 1020; 3rd R. Strain & Son 1008; 4th R. Strain & Son 1005; 5th R. Strain & Son 987; 6th R. Strain & Son 977

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (50/1,328) from Dale 1 was Ron Williamson of Newry & District H.P.S. Ron takes top spot in his club along with 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Club (351 birds) with these positions Ron obtained 1st, 3rd & 5th Section G plus many more (1,328 birds) and then in the overall N.I.P.A. Open rankings gets 7th, 15th & 53rd Open with many more placings in the top 350 positions (10,967 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (6/212) 1st Gary Murphy 1133; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1122; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1113; 4th E&B McAteer 1100; 5th A. McAteer 1095; 6th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1089

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/140) 1st R. Carson & Son 11124; 2nd F. Simpson 1115; 3rd F. Simpson 1100; 4th F. Simpson 1100; 5th McCracken Bros 1096; 6th McCracken Bros 1095

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (13/214) 1st G&S McMullan 1156; 2nd G&S McMullan 1138; 3rd S. Ogle 1125; 4th G&S McMullan 1116; 5th W. McDowell & Son 1111; 6th W. McDowell & Son 1111

Millvale: (6/209) 1st JJ McCabe 1148; 2nd N. Murtagh 1122; 3rd N. Murtagh 1117; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1114; 5th N. Murtagh 1105; 6th N. Murtagh 1095

Newry City: (7/193) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1164; 2nd C. McArdle & Sons 1143; 3rd C. Duke & Sons 1140; 4th C. McArdle & Sons 1128; 5th Donnelly Bros 1126; 6th Donnelly Bros 1125

Newry & District: (11/363) 1st R. Williamson 1182; 2nd Mark Maguire & Son 1166; 3rd R. Williamson 1164; 4th R. Williamson 1146; 5th R. Williamson 1138; 6th R. Williamson 1132

Great work carried out by all who work very hard behind the scenes in the N.I.P.A. especially when it comes to crossing the channel. Another Dale is scheduled along with the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship on the same date which is next on my weekly racing report schedule.

