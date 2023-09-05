NIPA Fermoy proves to be hardest race to date

Watch more videos on Shots!

Liberation was at 8.15am in a north-westerly wind on Saturday 26th August, giving us our first Saturday toss of the young birds. It turned out the hardest race to date, but good to report that returns seemed to be good for everyone, although it was hard going into the far north-west lofts. Short flying lofts dominated with J F McCabe from Newry and District winning 1st Open NIPA on velocity 1389 ahead of Owen Markey Ballyholland 1383, who has already won on two occasions and the seasons Kings Cup winners Mark Maguire and Son from Newry and District.

NIPA Open Fermoy 519/15,060 – 1-1G J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1389, 2-2G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1383, 3-3G Mark Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 1377, 4-4G Owen Markey 1375, 5-5G C O’Hare and Daughter Ballyholland 1375, 6-6G N Murtagh Millvale 1369, 7-7G J J McCabe Millvale 1352, 8-1D Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough and Maze 1361, 9-8G W Chambers Newry and Dist 1359, 10-2D H McAvoy Dromore 1358, 11-9G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1357, 12-3D H McAvoy 1357, 13-1F P Byrne and Son Crossgar 1357, 14-4D O and M Monaghan Colin 1354, 15-1C E Heaney and Son Ligoniel and Dist 1353, 16-5D P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1353, 17-10G Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1353, 18-11G Owen Markey 1353, 19-12G Ron Williamson Newry and Dist 1351 20-13G M Peters Ballyholland 1351.

NIPA Sect C Fermoy 86/2292 – Ed Heaney Ligoniel and District 1353, Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel and District 1350, 1345, 1341, D and J Arostrong and Son Carrick Social 1338, McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel and District 1336, Mr and Mrs Robinson Carrick Social 1334 J and D Braniff Glen 1326, Mr and Mrs Robinson 1325, Ed Heaney and Son 1323.

Philip McElhatton of Coalisland and District, 1st Sect A from Fermoy. Picture: Homer

NIPA Sect D Fermoy 64/1816 – J Greenaway Hillsborough and Maze 1361, H McAvoy Dromore 1358, 1357, O and M Monaghan Colin 1354, P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1353, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 1347, O and M Monaghan 1343, J Greenaway 1333, Johnston Bros 1333, H McAvoy 1328.

NIPA Sect F Fermoy 53/1111 – P Byrne and Son Crossgar 1357, C Angus Cloughey 1330, Thomas Burns Downpatrick 1309, Lambert and Stewart Bangor 1308, Robert Shaw Corrigs 1304, D Grieves Killyleagh and District 1287, L and R Barr Crossgar 1269, W and L Robinson Comber Central 1261, C Healy Killyleagh Central 1258, W Lackey Newtownards 1258.

NIPA Sect G Fermoy 43/1806 – J F McCabe and Son Newry and District 1389, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1383, Mark Maguire and Son Newry and District 1277, Owen Markey1375, C O’Hare and Daughter Ballyholland 1375, N Murtagh Millvale 1369, J J McCabe Millvale 1362, W Chambers Newry and District 1359, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1357, Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1353.

NIPA race/date

Allen Kelly from Omagh Section H Winner from Fermoy. Picture: Homer

Fermoy Saturday 26h August 2023 – Liberated at 8.15am in a North-westerly wind.

NIPA Sect A Fermoy 34/1108 – P McElhatton Coalisland and District 1297, B Morgan Coalisland and District 1283, 1283, K Murphy Coalisland and District 1251, D Carolan Coalisland and District 1241, 1236, B Morgan 1235, P McElhatton 1228, 1228, B Morgan 1228.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Castledawson 2/28 – S McFlynn 980, 867.

L Hanson and Son from Coleraine Premier HPS, 1st Sect A in Fermoy 5 Bird. Picture: Homer

Coalisland and District 8/286 – P McElhatton 1297, B Morgan 1283, 1283, K Murphy 1251, D Carolan 1241, 1236.

Coleraine Premier HPS 12/537 – L Hanson and Son 1222, B and D Coyle 1219, 1219, J Hanson 1198, B and D Coyle 1198, J Hanson 1198. Laurence takes the spoils on a tough day. Congratulations Laurence. Laurence’s winner today was second club last week proving she can work on fast days as well as slow. Today’s winner is off a son of Gary Gibson’s Golden Pair and a sister of the 2021 Talbenny YB club National winner.

Coleraine and County Derry RPS 4/96 – W and W Murdock 1167, 1154, T McCrudden 1139, 1139, B McCrudden 1095.

Cookstown Social 3/117 – G and S Smith 1195, 1165, K Morton and Son 1165, G and S Smith 1156, 1155, 1155.

J Whitten and Son 1st Portadown and Drumcree and 1st Sect E in Fermoy 5 Bird. Picture: Homer

Dungannon and District 4/131 – I Blair 1211, B Isbaner 1153, 1141, I Blair 1120, B Isbaner 1108, I Blair 1106.

Windsor Social 7/180 – C Parke1162, R and J Parke 1101, 1100, k glass 1089, Rudi Gage 1082, R and J Parke 1054.

NIPA Sect B Fermoy 79/2071 – S and N Maginty Muckamore 1304, 1301, S Johnston and Son Ballymena and District 1278, S and N Maginty 1266, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1263, D Dixon Ballymoney 1262, S and J Bones and T Yates 1261, 1261, S Murphy Muckamore 1258, S Johnston and Son 1247.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/119 – T Whyte 1151, J Balmer 1129, J Smyth and Son 1121, T Whyte 1117, 1103, J Balmer 1100.

Ballymoney HPS 13/351 – D Dixon 1262, 1247, R McCook 1231, D Dixon 1228, 1225, 1225. Fermoy 5 Bird 5/30 – D and H Stuart 1192, 1159, 1130, D Dixon 1113, A and M Boyle 1076, D and H Stuart 984.

The Simmons team won both races from Fermoy in Edgarstown HPS. Picture: Homer

Ballymoney West Combine 5/64 – 1st W Rodgers 1038.124, 2nd W Blair 1010.911, 3rd S Torrens 993.617, 4th L Neill 908.461.

Ballymena and District HPS 8/240 – S Johnston and Son 1278, 1247, K and K Kernohan and Sons 1246, S Johnston and Son 1245, Blair and Rankin 1234, 1231.

Cullybackey HPS 10/206 – G Gibson 1242, A Darragh 1205, 1200, G Gibson 1191, 1154, M/M Robinson 1148.

Crumlin and District 7/174 – Sefton Thompson 1234, D Hamilton 1233, 1229, Fleming Bros 1213, 1196, R and S Hope 1194.

Dervock RPS – R McCook 1231, D and H Stuart 1192, 1169, C McCook 1167, A and M Boyle 1147, S Laverty 1136. Fermoy 5 Bird 3/15 – D and H Stuart 1192, 1169, 1130, A and M Boyle 1076, D and H Stuart 984, C McCook 981.

Harryville HPS 7/214 – D Magill 1244, J Rock 1213, D Magill 1185, 1184, J Rock 1181, J Ramsey 1169.

Kells and District HPS 6/134 – A Barkley and Son 1214, H Boyd 1196, A Barkley and Son 1183, H Boyd 1164, A Barkley and Son 1163, 1157. Sizzlers 2 Bird result - 1.H.Boyd 1164, 2.A.Barkley&Son 1157, 3.Surgenor Bros 1148, 4.Gregg Bros 903. Kells Fermoy 5 Bird Result -1.A.Barkley&Son 1214, 2.A.Barkley&Son 1157, 3.A.Barkley&Son 1153, 4.Surgenor Bros 1148, 5.Gregg Bros 903.

Muckamore HPS 7/237 – S and N Maginty 1304, 1301, 1266, S and J Bones and T Yates 1263, 1261, 1261.

Randalstown HPS 3/79 – J McNeill and Son 1231, 1189, 1159, J Millar 1156, Stewart Bros 1151, J Millar 1126. I received the sad news yesterday that our club member and friend Gary McAllister had sadly passed away. On behalf of Randalstown HPS l would like to pass on our condolences to his wife and family. Ian Stewart (Chairman).

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/121 – Steele and McNeill 1187, 1187, Harold Cubitt 1164, A C and T Tweed 1155, W McFetridge 1144, Steele and McNeill 1143.

NIPA Sect E Fermoy 113/4112 – G Buckley and Son Annaghmore 1347, G O’Dowd Gilford and District 1344, Humphries and Baird Markethill 1342, Moody Bros Gilford and District 1339, G Buckley and Son 1335, R Calvin and Daughter Loughgall 1332, D C and P McArdle Armagh 1332, J Whitten and Son Portadown and Drumcree 1330, E and M Curran Armagh 1329.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/463 – G Buckley and Son 1347, 1335, 1307, 1298, P Boyd 1296, R Buckley 1290.

Armagh HPS 7/217 – D C and P McArdle 1332, E and M Curran 1328, D C and P McArdle 1327, 1263, E and M Curran 1262, D C and P McArdle 1262.

Beechpark Social 6/170 – G McEvoy 1323, D Mawhinney and Son 1315, G McEvoy 1312, 1299, 1291, 1272.

Bondhill Social 3/200 – David Calvin 1327, 1299, 1298, 1298, 1296, 1291.

Edgarstown 12/504 – G and C Simmons 1307, T McClean 1280, R Bell and Sons 1261, David Love 1257, S and E Buckley 1257, 1257.Team Simmons take the top spot today and make it a double topping the 5-bird result also. From a very tough race all credit to Colin and Bethany for holding the fort as I’m on holiday. Think I will holiday more often, our winner was from John Trimble of Annalong. Well done to all in the result. Simo PO.

Gilford and District 10/323 – G O’Dowd 1344, Moody Bros 1340, 1339, A Feeney and Son 1324, G O’Dowd 1324, 1313.

Laurelvale 6/168 – Alan Craig 1303, 1289, 1252, M Milligan and Son 1245, Alan Craig 1233, 1199.

Loughgall 5/288 – R Calvin and Daughter 1332, 1316, 1298, 1295, 1284, 1283.

Lurgan Social 22/661 – J Douglas and Son 1328, J Barr 1312, R Adamson 1305, T Furphy 1285, C J and B Ferris 1283, T Stevenson 1278.

Markethill HPS 5/157 – Humphries and Baird 1342, R McCracken 1308, 1308, Humphries and Baird 1280, J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1277, Humphries and Baird 1261.

Monaghan HPS 7/284 – R Mulligan 1232, K Allister 1219, 1213, R Mulligan 1213, P McFadden 1212, R Mulligan 1209.

Portadown and Drumcree 4/168 – J Whitten and Son 1330, 1290, 1266, 1265, A McDonald 1264, Sloan and Reid 1247. Young Jay and myself are delighted to win our 7th YB race of the season and topping the Portadown Centre in a very difficult testing 5-bird Fermoy. Well done to all members finishing in the Top 10.

Meadows 8/263 – H T and J Larkin 1325, M McCabe 1320, G Douglas 1288, M McCabe 1280, Rafferty and Toman 1271, 1266.

NIPA Sect H Fermoy 47/744 – A Kelly Omagh and District 1141, David Booth Mourne and District 1138, John Convey Mourne and District 1133, David Booth 1117, 1116, 1110, John Convey 1101, Davi Booth 1096, 1096, John Convey 1084.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/34 – Cathal Fox 884, Eamon Quigley 798, Cathal Fox 780, Eamon Quigley 753, Lexi McCloskey 714, Cathal Fox 637.

Derry and District 9/157 – A McCrudden 955, L and M Moran 948, A McCrudden 940, J and G Ramsey 931, D Canning 922, A McCrudden 914.

Limavady 3/78 – R Witherow 1020, 1005, 998, R McIlmoyle 968, R Witherow 934, 922.

Londonderry RPS 4/29 – Leo Flanagan 996, 990, 884, 855, H McNulty 853, 845.

Maiden City 4/61 – J McConomy 981, P McLaughlin 920, R Lyle 919, 913, J McConomy 901, 873.

Mourne and District HPS 4/136 – David Booth 1138, John Convey 1133, David Booth 1117, 1116, 1110, John Convey 1101.

Omagh and District 3/38 – Allen Kelly 1141, 1084, 976, 946, 941, 923.