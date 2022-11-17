NIPA ladies night at NI hotel of the year
The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, fresh from its success of winning the Northern Ireland hotel of the year, hosted the annual NIPA Ladies Night on Friday 11th November with the members and guests welcomed by the chairman Pat McLaughlin from the Maiden City RPS in Derry.
He introduced the guests including from the RPRA (Irish Region) president Sam Briggs, Chairman Cormac O’Hare and secretary Noel Higginson and main sponsors Frazer Animal Feeds from Banbridge and Beattie’s Bird and Pet Foods from Tandragee. They were joined by the NIPA officials president Paddy Murray, Secretary Fred Russell and assistant secretary Gregory McEvoy. Before the meal of roast beef Tom McKinstry said grace and then followed the long presentation of awards. More photos later.
Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies
Old Bird Trophy Winners 2022:
Most Popular
Mulgrew Family Cup – Tullamore - T Whyte Rasharkin and District, Vel 2011,
G F Whiteside Cup – Roscrea - B Gourley Omagh and District, Vel 1291
Gilmore and Beattie Cup - 1st Gowran Park - N Weir Loughgall, Vel 1616
S. Calvert Cup - Fermoy- K Allister Monaghan, Vel 1597
Advertisement
McIlwaine Cup- 2nd Gowran Park - G and M Atcheson Ligoneil and Dist, Vel 1871
R Harkness Cup – Corrin- R Adamson Lurgan Social, Vel. 1698
Simpson Cup – 1st Talbenny– K Allister Monaghan, Vel 1335
Advertisement
Ledlie Cup -2nd Talbenny - P McFadden Monaghan, Vel 1324
NIPA Cup - 2nd Fermoy - D McElhone Eastway, Vel 1310
Vint Cup – Bude - S Murphy Kells and District, Vel 1277
Advertisement
McCrory Cup – Penzance – P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC, Vel 1549
NIPA Cup – 3rd Fermoy – Mr and Mrs G Delaney Dromore, Vel 1678
Young Bird Trophy Winners 2022:
Advertisement
Frazers Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Kilbeggan – D Devenney Ballymoney, Vel 1585
Frazers Animal Feeds Cup—2nd Kilbeggan – J Barr Lurgan Social, Vel 1521
B Hunter Cup– Tullamore – D Dixon Ballymoney, Vel 1727
W V Troughton Cup - Roscrea – D and J Armstrong and Son Carrick Social, Vel 1749
Advertisement
S Inglis Cup – Gowran Park– C O'Hare and Dtr Ballyholland, Vel 1421
H A Montgomery Cup – 1st Fermoy – J Burrows Eastway, Vel 2049
J P O'Hagan (Tyres) Cup – 2nd Fermoy– D Dixon Ballymoney, Vel 1376
Advertisement
S Montgomery Cup –2nd Roscrea - D Booth Mourne and District, Vel 1625
Average Trophy winners 2022:
McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1180
Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National and Classic races – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1078
Advertisement
Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1315
Surgenor Cup – Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1327
Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1017
Devine Memorial Trophy – Best two bird average Old Bird National St Malo – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 854
Advertisement
Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird won by McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel Vel 1477
Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races – won by R Wiliamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1264
B Fox Cup – Highest position obtained by any NIPA official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race - won by K Henderson Lurgan Social, Vel 929
W. E. Diamond Cup – Best average Talbenny and Skibbereen Young Bird Nationals – won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1372
Advertisement
Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1240
New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National- won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1380
Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat and OB and YB Channel Nat – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 1152
O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy – Best average O B and Y B Skibbereen Nationals - won by D Calvin Bondhill, Vel 1632
Advertisement
Ken Wilkinson Memorial Trophy- Best average OB inland National and OB Classic in Section B and C – won by D McElhone Eastway Vel
Section Trophy Winners 2022:
Section A H Devine Cup St Malo - Sean Hughes Coalisland and Dist, Vel 1025
Section B L Mairs Cup St Malo - W and L McCaw Ballymoney, Vel 709
Advertisement
Section C J Campbell Cup St Malo - A Thompson Ballyclare and Dist, Vel 685
Section D H McVeigh Cup St Malo - I Donaghy Lisburn and Dist, Vel 665
Section E McCambley Cup St Malo - O Forde Edgarstown, Vel 941
Section F A Brown Cup St Malo - C and L Fryers Dromara, Vel 605
Advertisement
Section G N Girvan Cup St Malo - R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 943
Section H K Reid Cup St Malo – No Winner
Section E McCambley Cup 1st Talbenny - K Allister Monaghan, Vel 1335
Section E McCambley Cup 2nd Talbenny - P McFadden Monaghan, Vel 1324
Advertisement
Section E McCambley Cup Bude - D Mawhinney and Son Beechpark Social, Vel 1268
Section E McCambley Cup Penzance - C Reynolds Beechpark Social, Vel 1474
Section F J Bingo Orme Cup OB Inland Nat - McGimpsey Brothers Newtownards,Vel 1861
NIPA Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2022:
Advertisement
Section A - B Morgan Coalisland and Dist Vel 1572
Section B - J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena and Dist Vel 1483
Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1502
Section D - I Rollins and Son Hillsborough and Maze Vel 1597
Advertisement
Section E - G and A Campbell Armagh Vel 1598
Section F - McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1552
Section G - J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist Vel 1608
Section H - D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1490
Advertisement
NIPA Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2022:
Section A - R Corey Coalisland and Dist Vel 991
Section B - W Blair Ballymoney Vel 923
Section C - A Thompson Ballyclare Vel 922
Advertisement
Section D - M Russell Dromara Vel 931
Section E - R Williamson Bondhill Vel 990
Section F- No Claim
Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1170
Advertisement
Section H - No Winner
NIPA Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2022:
Section A - B and D Coyle Coleraine Premier Vel 1450
Section B - D Dixon Ballymoney Vel 1462
Advertisement
Section C - Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1460
Section D - Lavery Brothers Hills and Maze Vel 1469
Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Soc Vel 1497
Section F - P Murray Killyleagh and Dist Vel 1336
Advertisement
Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1450
Section H - No Claim
NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2022:
Section A - B Morgan Coalisland and Dist, Blue Cock GB21L-07605
Advertisement
Section B - S Murphy Kells, Blue Hen GB20C-01123
Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield, Blue Cheq Cock GB21F-17702
Section D - I Rollins and Son Hills and Maze, Blue Cheq Cock GB20H-12023
Section E - D Calvin Bondhill, Blue Cock GB20L-27841
Advertisement
Section F - P Murray Killyleagh and Dist, Black Cheq Cock GB21E-14444
Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist, Blue Cock GB20F-21254
Section H - D Booth Mourne and District, Blue Cock GB21D-31313
NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2022 - J Moreland Memorial Trophy – won by D Calvin Bondhill Soc, Blue Cock GB20L-27841
Advertisement
NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2022:
Section A - K Murphy Coalisland, Blue Hen GB22V-14130
Section B - D Dixon Ballymoney, Blue Cheq Cock GB22V-36950
Section C – G McKenna Eastway, Blue Cock GB22C-42062
Advertisement
Section D – Jeff Greenaway Hills and Maze, Cheq Cock GB22A-81233
Section E – D Calvin Bondhill Soc, Red Ch Cock GB22B-29720
Section F Gordon Brothers and Sons Kircubbin Red Hen Belg22-4207545
Section G – CO’Hard and Dtr Ballyholland, Blue Hen GB22A-35265
Advertisement
Section H – D Booth Mourne and Dist, Blue Cock GB22A-80241
NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall - The Irish Region Trophy wonDavid Calvin, Bondhill Soc, Red Ch Cock GB22B29720.
NIPA Young Fanciers of the Year - B Fletcher and Son Cup won by H T and J Larkin, Blackwatertown.
2nd Mullen Brothers, Edgarstown, 3rd M Donnelly, Newry City Inv, 4th F and J Croskery, Comber Soc
Advertisement
NIPA Presidents Cup – won by D Grieves, Killyleagh and District
National and Classic Winners 2022
B. Fletcher and Son Cup – Skibbereen Old Bird National – won by G and C Lowry Kingsmoss, Vel 1959
Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship – won by D McElhone Eastway, Vel 1310
Advertisement
J. H. O’Neill Cup – Penzance OB Classic – won by P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC, Vel 1549
News of the World -- McComb Cup -- Pigeon Portal.com Cup – Irish Region L Boyle Memorial Trophy St. Malo Old Bird National – won by Sean Hughes Coalisland and District, Vel 1025
D. McNeilly Memorial Cup – Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National – won by R Williamson Newry and Dist, Vel 943
McKeown Cup and Irish Region S Thompson Memorial Trophy – Talbenny Young Bird National – won by R Buckley Annaghmore, Vel 1313
Advertisement
H. McVeigh Cup and Irish Region R Reid Memorial Trophy – Skibbereen Young Bird National – won by D Calvin Bondhill Soc, Vel 1427
Northern Bank Cup – Skibbereen Yearling National – won by D Grieves Killyleagh and Dist, Vel 1772
Northern Bank Cup- Skibbereen Yearling National B.O.S – won by O Markey Ballyholland, Vel 1761
Agar Cup – 1st Yearling Penzance OB Classic- won by P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC, Vel 1549
Advertisement
Volvo Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird Y.B. Championship – won by Mr and Mrs G Robinson Carrick Social Vel 2037
Silver Award Winners 2022 - Silver Award Diploma for 3 Times In O.B National Prizes
G and C Topley Laurelvale - Blue Cheq Hen GB18L-13121
St Malo 2020 111th Open and 64th Section E Vel 1496
Advertisement
St Malo 2021 19th Open and 5th Section E Vel 686
St Malo 2022 35th Open and 14th Section E Vel 584
Larkin Brothers Portadown and Drumcree - Cheq Hen GB18P-13161
St Malo 2020 12th Open and 8th Section E Vel 1608
Advertisement
St Malo2021 32nd Open and 11th Section E Vel 598
St Malo 2022 10th Open and 3rd Section E Vel 693
C O`Hare and Dtr Ballyholland - Blue Pied Hen GB19B-32031
St Malo 2020 29th Open and 4th Section G Vel 1583
Advertisement
St Malo2021 35th Open and 6th Section G Vel 594
St Malo2022 54th Open and 14th Section G Vel 431
Bronze Award Winners 2022 - Bronze Award Diploma for 2 Times in O.B National Prizes
T Longman Ligoneil and Dist - Blue Cheq Cock GB19D-22765
Advertisement
St Malo 2021 55th Open and 17th Section C Vel 564
St Malo 2022 14th Open and 3rd Section C Vel 671
D Calvin Bondhill Social - Blue Hen GB19B-13576
St Malo 2021 82nd Open and 29th Section E Vel 515
Advertisement
St Malo 2022 47th Open and 22nd Section E Vel 493
John Greenaway Bondhill Social - Blue Cock (Wing Cramp) GB18B-10252
St Malo 2019 76th Open and 12th Section E Vel 362
St Malo 2022 38th Open and 16th Section E Vel 547
Advertisement
M Graham Ballymena and District - Cheq Cock GB19B-16541
St Malo 2021 109th Open and 10th Section B Vel 397
St Malo 2022 46th Open and 3rd Section B Vel 495
A C andT Tweed Rasharkin and Dist - Dark w/f Hen GB19R-09182
Advertisement
St Malo 2021 43rd Open and 5th Section B Vel 578
St Malo 2022 71st Open and 7th Section B Vel 280
R Williamson Newry and Dist - Blue Cock GB16D 17215
St Malo 2021 77th Open and 190th Section G Vel 521
Advertisement
St Malo 2022 40th Open and 9th Section G Vel 545
J Surplus Laurelvale - Cheq Cock GB19E-34421
St Malo 2021 131st Open and 43rd Section E Vel 356
St Malo 2022 66th Open and 29th Section E Vel 302
Advertisement
Donnelly Brothers Newry City Inv - Blue Hen GB19L-27241
St Malo 2021 18th Open 3rd Section G Vel 690
St Malo 2022 6th Open 3rd Section G Vel 782
J Robinson Edgarstown Blue Hen GB17E-23194
Advertisement
St Malo 2021 29th Open and 9th Section E Vel 606
St Malo 2022 61st Open and 26th SectE Vel 310
Irish Region (RPRA) Awards 2022 - Talbenny and Penzance (Individual Bird)
Section A – McSeveney and Bradley, Coleraine Premier HPS GB21C-33615, Vel 1290; Section B – D Dixon, Ballymoney HPS GB20B-24125, Vel 1273; Section C – D and J Campbell, Eastway GB21E-24939, Vel 1309; Section D – Barry Murray, Dromara HPS GB20D-20841, Vel 1278; Section E – R D Calvin, Annaghmore GB19A-28342, Vel 283; Section F – Robert Shaw, Corrigs GB21C-26674, Vel 1235; Section G – Ron Williamson, Newry and District NWHU20E-0202, Vel 1297; Section H – Ken Armstrong, Omagh and District GB20R-01722Vel 1205. Overall winner and the Irish Region Trophy won by D and J Campbell, Eastway GB21E-24939, Vel 1309.
Advertisement
Irish Region Mileage Awards 2022
0-250 Miles won by David Calvin, Bondhill Social – Blue Cock GB20L-27841; 251-450 Miles won by C O’Hare and B Daughter, Ballyholland – Blue Hen GB20B-30026: 450 Miles + won by Sean Hughes, Coalisland and District – Blue Hen GB20C-12537.
Best Young Bird Performance 2022 – Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social - Red Ch Cock GB22B-29720. Best Old Bird Performance 2022 - Donnelly Brothers, Newry City Inv – Blue Ch Hen GB20L-42290. Irish Region Young Fancier of the Year won by H T and J Larkin, Blackwatertown. 2nd Mullen Brothers Edgarstown 3rd M Donnelly Newry City Inv
Irish Region Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2022 – Young Fancier 0-250 Miles H T and J Larkin of Blackwatertown – Mealy Hen GB19L-17540. Young Fancier 251-450 Miles won by Mullen Brothers of Edgarstown HPS – Blue Ch Hen GB21L-01368.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement