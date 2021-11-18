NIPA Ladies Night Celebrations

The ace loft of Ron Williamson Newry and District winner of most cups and trophies and 1st Open NIPA in the Premier OB National from St Malo in France

Attendance had to be restricted to around 180 and priority was given to award winners, we had good reports on a fantastic night and celebrated the 75+1 Anniversary in grand style, a big number were attending the annual Ladies Night for the first time.

NIPA officials at the top table included President David Mawhinney, Vice Presidents Sam Briggs and Herbie Boyd, Acting Chairman Pat McLaughlin, Race Controller Jim Ramsey, and Financial Secretary Fred Russell joined the special guests Cyril and Hilary Beattie (H Beattie and Son Feeds) and RPRA (Irish Region) Secretary Noel Higginson and partner Rose.

David Mawhinney welcomed the members and friends and introduced the top table, he also thanked the many sponsors who helped in the Anniversary Year and a special cake was produced for the event. Fred Russell and his wife done another fantastic job in the arrangements for the presentation and preparation of the many trophies and awards.

Jason and Jay Whitten from Portadown and Drumcree won the NIPA Silver Diploma plus W E Diamond Cup for the best average Talbenny and Rosscarbery YB Nationals, and O’Roory Hill Stud Cup for best average OB and YB Skibbereen Nationals

Highlight of the night was the presentation for the first time of three new Silver Jugs part sponsored by the RPRA and the Irish Region. The new Lyndon Boyle Trophy was first presented to Diamond Carson from Banbridge who won the St Malo OB Nat in 2020, and in turn it was passed on the 2021 St Malo winner Ron Williamson from Newry and District who again broke many records adding during the last two seasons many more 1st Open NIPA Diplomas. The Talbenny YB National and the new Sammy Thompson Trophy was won by R D Calvin of Annaghmore while the new Robert Reid Trophy was firstly presented to the NIPA by Mrs Yvonne Reid, and it turn presented to the Skibbereen YB National winners D C and P McArdle of Armagh.

Jason Witten and son Jay from Portadown and Drumcree won the France Silver Diploma for a bird placed three times in the Old Bird National. Champion Old Bird and the J Moreland Memorial Trophy was won by Cormac O’Hare and Daughter who had a best ever season, in the Newry based Ballyholland and Champion Young Bird and the Irish Region Cup was won by Owen Markey giving the Ballyholland HPS a great double. The NIPA Young Fancier of the Year was won by H T and J Larkin of Wilton Cross collecting the B Fletcher and Son Cup and the Presidents Cup was handed over by David Mawhinney going to a good servant of the fancy in Lurgan Social HPS Gerald Douglas.

The Premier Old Bird National for the Mighty NIPA was flown again from St Malo in France, turned out another extremely hard race with around 140 birds timed in the race time of three days. Pride of place goes to the record breaker Ron Williamson who adds another 1st Open NIPA to his ever-growing list of winners, it was the lofts third time to lift this 1st National from France, two in Newry and District and the first one at Bondhill and, added to that he has another 3 x 1st Nat from France which includes the Blue Riband Kings Cup Grand National. The consistent Spence Bros from Lisburn and District finished the runner-up timing at 10.24am on the second morning this 4yo Black cheq cock was 7th Sect D last season and will qualify for a Bronze Award. John Connolly from Ballymoney finished 1st Sect B and 3rd Open NIPA, also winning the Bronze Diploma lifting a tidy £1,200.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies

John Connolly from Ballymoney HPS win 1st Sect B and 3rd Open NIPA St Malo plus the Bronze Diploma and Les Mairs Memorial Cup

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2021

Mulgrew Family Cup – Tullamore¬ J Walsh Strabane Vel 1513, G. F. Whiteside Cup – Roscrea ¬ K Allister Monaghan Vel 1605, S. Calvert Cup - Fermoy- D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1623, McIlwaine Cup- 2nd Fermoy Mr and Mrs G Delaney Dromore Vel 1619, R Harkness Cup – Castletown - O Markey Ballyholland Vel. 1475, Simpson Cup – 1stTalbenny– T McCrudden Coleraine and Co Derry Vel 1358, Ledlie Cup ¬2nd Talbenny ¬ Ron Williamson Bondhill Vel 1391, Vint Cup – Bude - Harry McKeown Glenavy Vel 1566, McCrory Cup – Penzance – W and J Smyth Ballymena Vel 1332, H McCabe Cup– 3rd Fermoy – J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist Vel 1657, NIPA Cup ¬ 4th Fermoy - J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist Vel 1226.

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2021

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Area Lib – J and E Calvin Annaghmore Vel 1464, Frazers Animal Feeds Cup—2nd Area Lib – D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1461, B Hunter Cup– 3rd Area Lib – Ron Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1410, W V Troughton Cup - Roscrea – Sands and Rice Ballyholland Vel 1663, S Inglis Cup –1st Gowran Park– Lyons and Kennedy Hills and Maze Vel 1371, H A Montgomery – 2nd Gowran Park – Ron Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1464, J P O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup – Fermoy– Sands and Rice Ballyholland Vel 1507, S. Montgomery Cup –Tullamore G Buckley and Son Annaghmore Vel 1494.

Eamon Bleeks from Dungannon won the H Devine Cup for 1st Sect A in St Malo OB National

First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

H Clubs Tullamore – P O’Donnell Derry and Dist Vel 1324, B and Part A Clubs Tullamore – C Moore Ahoghill Vel 1385, C Clubs Tullamore- McDowell and Crawford Carrick Vel 1432, F Clubs – Navan- C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1449, E Clubs - Tullamore – J Clavin and E Calvin Annaghmore Vel 1464, Dand G Clubs- Tullamore- R and M McManus Glen Vel 1458.

Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

B, C and Part A Clubs – Mullingar – Adrian Shiels Ahoghill Vel 1332, H Clubs – Mullingar – D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1461, Dand G Clubs - Tullamore – R and M McManus Glen Vel 1359, E and Pt A Clubs – Tullamore - A Craig Laurelvale Vel 1378, F Clubs – Mullingar – Morrison Bros Killyleagh and District Vel 1143.

S and N Maginty from Muckamore won the OB Inland Sect B Fancier of the Year, YB Sect B Fancier of the Year and Champion Old Bird Sect B

Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

B, C and Part A Clubs Tullamore – P and M Travers Wheatfield Vel 1365, H Clubs – Tullamore – A Kelly Omagh Vel 1165, D and G Clubs – Roscrea – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1410, E Clubs - Roscrea - S Roycroft Edgarstown Vel 1284, E and Pt A Clubs - Tullamore - P Duffy Armagh Vel 1341, F Clubs – Mullingar – McComb Bros Killyleagh Central Vel 1375.

Average trophy winners 2021

McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1156, Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National and Classic races – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 959, Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1394, Surgenor Cup – Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance – R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1388, Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 941, Devine Memorial Trophy – Best two bird average Old Bird National- Mr and Mrs R Reid and Son Carrick Social Vel 656, Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird - R Williamson Newry and Dist. Vel 1482, Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1205, B. Fox Cup – Highest position obtained by any NIPA official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race - C O’Hare and Dtr Vel 704, W. E. Diamond Cup – Best average Talbenny and Skibbereen Young Bird Nationals – J Whitten and Son Portadown and Drumcree Vel 1435, Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1187, New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National- R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1378, Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat and OB and YB Channel Nat – R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1045, O’Roory Hill Stud Trophy – Best average OB and YB Skibbereen Nationals - J Whitten and Son Portadown and Drumcree Vel 1469, Ken Wilkinson Memorial Trophy- Best average OB inland National and OB Classic - D and J Campbell Eastway Vel 1389.

Section trophy winners 2021

Section A H Devine Cup St Malo E Bleeks Dungannon Vel 564, Section B L Mairs Cup St Malo J Connolly Ballymoney Vel 762, Section C J Campbell Cup St Malo G McNeilly Ballyclare Vel 734, Section D H McVeigh Cup St Malo Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 772, Section E McCambley Cup St Malo W Neill Annaghmore Vel 736, Section F A Brown Cup St Malo J McMurrough and Son Corrigs Vel 550, Section G N Girvan Cup St Malo R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 817, Section H K Reid Cup St Malo D W Lofts Foyle Vel 696, Section E McCambley Cup 1st Talbenny G Buckley and Son Annaghmore Vel 1357, Section E McCambley Cup 2nd Talbenny R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1391, Section E McCambley Cup Bude J Graham Monaghan Vel 1522, Section E McCambley Cup Penzance P Hope Edgarstown Vel 1308, Section F J Bingo Orme Cup OB Inland Nat McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1500.

D C and P McArdle from Armagh won the H McVeigh Cup and the new Robert Reid Memorial Trophy for winning the Young Bird National from Skibbereen

NIPA Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A B Morgan Coalisland Vel 1460, Section B S and N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1483, Section C J and D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1502, Section D J Gregory and Sons Colin Vel 1498, Section E C J and B Ferris Lurgan Vel 1642, Section F McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1460, Section G C O’Hare and Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1498, Section H D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1443.

NIPA Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A No Claim, Section B A Darragh Cullybackey Vel 1052, Section C A and N Lewis Doagh Vel 1044, Section D Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 1058, Section E Capper Bros Bondhill Vel 1045, Section F McCartan and Woosides Crossgar Vel 896, Section G R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1121, Section H A McCrudden Derry and Dist Vel 868.

NIPA Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A Tadhg Kelly Coalisland Vel 1197, Section B S and N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1369, Section C Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1443, Section D Lavery Bros Hills and Maze Vel 1433, Section E Rafferty and Toman Gilford Vel 1425, Section F C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1277, Section G O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1440, Section H Stevie Eglington Cookstown Vel 1197.

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2021

Section A B Morgan Coalisland Grizzle Hen GB18C 09936, Section B S and N Maginty Muckamore Blue Cock GB20E 01574, Section C A and N Lewis Doagh Blue Pied Cock GB18D 30093, Section D J Gregory and Sons Colin Blue Cock GB20C 19546, Section E C J and B Ferris Lurgan Mealy Cock GB20D 21647, Section F McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar Blue Hen IHU18N 17084, Section G Cormac O’Hare and Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037, Section H J Walsh Strabane Mealy Cock GB20S 24335

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2021

J Moreland Memorial Trophy - C O’Hare and Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2021

Section A S Hughes Coalisland Mealy Cock GB21C 09664, Section B Fleming Bros Crumlin Cheq W/F Hen GB21C 36213, Section C McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel Blue Hen GB21L 32002, Section D P and C Carson Glen Blue W/F Hen GB21H 24121, Section E A Craig Laurelvale Blue Cheq Cock GB21L 18230, Section F P and C McComb Crossgar Blue Pied Hen GB21X 30550, Section G Owen Markey Ballyholland Blue Hen GB21B 29712, Section H S Eglinton Cookstown Blue Cock GB21C 19253

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall

The Irish Region Trophy - Owen Markey of Ballyholland Blue Hen GB21B 29712.

NIPA Young Fancier of the Year - B Fletcher and Son Cup - H T and J Larkin of Wilton Cross.

NIPA Presidents Cup – Gerald Douglas, Lurgan Social

National and Classic Winners 2021

B Fletcher and Son Cup – Skibbereen Old Bird National – P and M Travers Wheatfield Vel 1583, Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship – C O’Hare and Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1653, J. H. O’Neill Cup – Penzance Classic – W and J Smyth Ballymena Vel 1332, News of the World -- McComb Cup -- Pigeon Portal.Com Cup – Irish Region Lyndon Boyle Memorial Trophy, St. Malo Old Bird National – Ron Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 817, D. McNeilly Cup – Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National – Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 772, McKeown Cup and Irish Region Sammy Thompson Memorial Trophy – Talbenny Young Bird National – R D Calvin Annaghmore Vel 1546, H. McVeigh Cup and Irish Region Robert Reid Memorial Trophy – Skibbereen Young Bird National - D C and P McArdle Armagh Vel 1420, Northern Bank Cup – Yearling Cock National – Philip Boyd Annaghmore Vel 1739, Northern Bank Cup- Yearling National B.O.S - B and R Watton Windsor Social Vel 1702, Agar Cup – 1st Yearling Penzance Classic- R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1306, Volvo – Fermoy Five Bird Y.B. Championship – Rafferty and Toman Gilford Vel 1499.

Irish Region (RPRA) Awards 2021 - Talbenny and Penzance (Individual Bird)

SECT A – Jimmy Hanson, Coleraine Premier HPS Vel 1274; SECT B – W and J Smyth, Ballymena and District HPS Vel 1314; SECT C – Gary McKenna, Eastway Vel 1291; SECT D – Joe Ward, Glen Vel 1282; SECT E - G and C Simmons, Edgarstown Vel 1311; SECT F – McCartan and Woosdides, Grossgar Vel 1251; SECT G – Ron Williamson, Newry and District Vel 1332; SECT H – David Booth, Mourne and District Vel 862. Overall winner and the Irish Region Trophy won by Ron Williamson, Newry and District Vel 1332.

Irish Region Mileage Awards 2021

0-250 Miles won by C O’Hare and Daughter, Ballyholland, Blue Cock GB20B-29037; 251-450 Miles won by C O’Hare andB Daughter, Ballyholland, Mealy Hen GB20B-29039; 450 Miles + won by John Connolly, Ballymoney HPS.

Best Y B Performance 2021 – Bingham and Seaton, Ligoniel, Blue Hen GB21C-32018. Best O B Performance 2021 – C O’Hare and Daughter, Ballyholland, Blue Cock GB20B-29037. Young Fancier of the Year won by Croskery Sisters, Comber Central.

Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2021 - Young Fancier over 450 Miles won by Mullen Bros of Blackwatertown West End HPS.

France diploma winners 2021

Silver Diploma for 3 times in the OB Nat prizes – J Whitten and Son, Portadown and Drumcree Blue (h) GB17V-46609. St Malo 2019 11th Sect E and 64th Open NIPA vel 482, St Malo 2020 58th Sect E and 101st Open NIPA vel 1504, St Malo 2021 31st Sect E and 91st Open NIPA vel 487.

Bronze Diploma for 2 times in the OB Nat prizes – D Carroll, Millvale Blue w/f (h) GB15S-91256. St Malo 2021 14th Sect G and 112th Open NIPA vel 1496, St Malo 2021 12th Sect G and 79th Open NIPA vel 518. John Doey, Laurelvale Dark Cheq (c) GB18L-12909. St Malo 2020 50th Sect E and 81st Open NIPA vel 1522, St Malo 2021 20th Sect E and 54th Open NIPA vel 564. H T and J Larkin, Wilton Cross Blue (c) GB19P-17525. St Malo 2020 40th Sect E and 67thj Open NIPA vel 1533, St Malo 2021 40th Sect E and 123rd Open NIPA vel 378. Larkin Bros, Portadown and Drumcree Cheq (h) GB18P-13161. St Malo 2021 8th Sect E and 12th Open NIPA vel 1608, St Malo 2021 11th Sect E and 32nd Open NIPA vel 598. A Taylor and Son, Ligoniel Blue (c) GB19L-30061. St Malo 2021 7th Sect C and 39th Open NIPA vel 1573, St Malo 2021 14th Sect C and 46th Open NIPA vel 576. McCartan and Woodsides, Crossgar Blue (h) IHU15N-13081. St Malo 2019 2nd Sect F and 40th Open NIPA vel 588, St Malo 2021 2nd Sect F and 66th Open NIPA vel 541. Cormac O’Hare and Daughter, Ballyholland Blue (h) GB18B-24092. St Malo 2020 7th Sect G and 55th Open NIPA vel 1547, St Malo 2021 2nd Sect G and 13th Open NIPA vel 704. Cormac O’Hare and Daughter, Ballyholland Blue Pied (h) GB19B-32031. St Malo 2020 4th Sect G and 29th Open NIPA vel 1583, St Malo 2021 6th Sect G and 35th Open NIPA vel 594. Philip Boyd, Annaghmore Blue (h) “The Big Hen” GB18A-32397. St Malo 2020 100th Sect E and 241st Open NIPA vel 1405, St Malo 2021 10th Sect E and 30th Open NIPA vel 606. J Geary and Son, Portadown and Drumcree Blue Ch (H) “Eileen” GB17P-06856. St Malo 2020 48th Sect E and 78th Open NIPA vel 1526, St Malo 2021 23rd Sect E and 67th Open NIPA vel 541. Spence Bros, Lisburn and District Black Cheq (c) IHU17N-05046. St Malo 2021 7th Sect D and 134th Open NIPA vel 1482, St Malo 2021 1st Sect D and 2nd Open NIPA vel 772. Davy McElhone, Eastway Pencil Blue (c) GB19E-07675. St Malo 2020 18th Sect C and 171st Open NIPA vel m1455, St Malo 2021 19th Sect C and 59th Open NIPA vel 551. John Connolly, Ballymoney HPS Blue Ch Pied (h) GB18V-88056. St Malo 2020 24th Sect B and 223rd Open NIPA vel 1419, St Malo 2021 1st Sect B and 3rd Open NIPA vel 762. Nelson Weir, Loughgall Blue w/f (c) GB17L-05519. St Malo 2020 13th Sect E and 23rd Open NIPA vel 1589, St Malo 2021 41st Sect E and 126th Open NIPA vel 369. G and C Topley, Laurelvale Blue Cheq (h) GB18L-13121. St Malo 2020 64th Sect E and 111th Open NIPA vel 1496, St Malo 2021 5th Sect E and 19th Open NIPA vel 686. Paul Dunlop, Edgarstown Blue (c) GB19E-26511. St Malo 2020 103rd Sect E and 249th Open NIPA vel 1395, St Malo 2021 33rd Sect E and 98th Open NIPA vel 429. Paul Hope, Edgarstown Blue Ch Pied (h) GB16E-20204. G and C Simmons, Edgarstown Blue Cheq (c) GB19E-20559. St Malo 2020 70th Sect E and 147th Open NIPA vel 1471, St Malo 2021 37th Sect E and 117th Open NIPA vel 389. G Hughes and Son, Newry and District Blue (c) GB16D-15863. St Malo 2020 35th Sect G and 224th Open NIPA vel 1419, St Malo 2021 15th Sect G and 90th Open NIPA vel 491.

Brendan Morgan from Coalisland and District won the OB Inland Sect A Fancier of the Year

Jay Walsh and his wife Paula collecting his OB of the Year Section H winner’s trophy, also 1st Open NIPA Tullamore at the annual Ladies Night presentations in Belfast. Congratulations Jay on a magnificent year from all at the Strabane club.

David Booth from Mourne and District won the S Calvert Cup for 1st Open NIPA Fermoy