NIPA Open success for Davy Calvin of Bondhill

Members and pigeons being sent are down across the board this season. Mist was slow to clear the route on Saturday morning with the strings finally being cut at 11.15am with the convoy of10,038 sent by 368 competing lofts released into a Light Easterly wind. With a third off the convoy sent by lofts competing in Section E, it wasn’t surprising to find the NIPA Open result reflective of that, more than half the NIPA Open positions filled by lofts competing in what is the strongest Section within the Mighty NIPA.

NIPA Race/Date - 1st Fermoy Y/Bird Saturday 16 August 2025 – Liberated at 11.15am in a Lt East wind.

NIPA Open Result 1st Fermoy Y/Birds 368 members sent 10,038 pigeons – 1st (1E) Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1347; 2nd (2E) Tommy McClean, Edgarstown 1339; 3rd (1A) P McElhatton, Coalisland & District 1330; 4th (3E) J Whitten & Son, Portadown & Drumcree 1328; 5th (4E) Thompson & Lunn, Newry City Inv 1326; 6th (5E) Davy Mawhinney & Son, Beech Park Social 1324; 7th (6E) C,J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1321; 8th (7E) Ronnie Williamson, Bondhill Social 1321; 9th & 10th (8E) & (9E) Davy Calvin 1320, 1320; 11th (10E) Ronnie Williamson 1320; 12th (11E) Richard McCracken, Edgarstown 1318; 13th (1D) N Black & Sons, Dromara 1318; 14th (12E) G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1317; 15th (13E) R Buckley, Annaghmore 1316; 16th (14E) J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1314; 17th (15E) S Curran, Lurgan Social 1313; 18th (16E) Ronnie Williamson 1313, 19th (17E) R G & G Donaldson, Edgarstown 1312; 20th (18E) G Calvin & Son 1311.

More NIPA Section Success for the McElhatton Loft

Bird of the day in Section A was timed by Phillip McElhatton of the Coalisland & District, a superb pigeon finishing 1 st Club, 1 st Section A and 3rd Open NIPA. Phillip clocked his Van Den Bulck Gay Pied cock at 15.14 flying 180 miles to record a velocity of 1330ypm. Phillip says the youngster was in some form and worked with him on Friday before basketing. Phillip started racing in 2022 and so far, has won 20 x 1 st Clubs and 8 x 1st Section A NIPA, finishing highly in the NIPA Open on numerous occasions. To top off a great weekend it was also confirmed that Phillip had won the NIPA Section A O/Bird of the Year 2025 with his good Leo Herman Cheq Cock. This pigeon was bred from stock obtained from the Ace Flyer Keith Allister of Monaghan. More recently he has introduced the Van Den Bulck bloodlines through Jason Whitten and Wayne Doonan. Well Done Phillip.

NIPA Section A Result 1st Fermoy Y/Bird 30 members sent 680 pigeons – 1st Phillip McElhatton, Coalisland & District 1330; 2nd G & S Smith, Cookstown Social 1289; 3rd Phillip McElhatton 1282; 4th G Quinn, Coalisland & District 1276; 5th Jimmy Hanson , Coleraine Premier 1268; 6th Sean Diamond, Coleraine Premier 1267; 7th B & D Coyle, Coleraine Premier 1264; 8th G Quinn 1261; 9th Sean Diamond 1261; 10th G & S Smith 1261.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – 9/196 1st & 2nd P McElhatton 1330, 1282, 3rd & 4th G Quinn 1276, 1261, 5th G & G Larmour 1255, 6th P McElhatton 1243.

Coleraine Premier HPS – 12/337 1st Jimmy Hanson 1268, 2nd Sean Diamond 1267, 3rd B & D Coyle 1264, 4th Sean Diamond 1261, 5th B & D Coyle 1256, 6th Sean Diamond 1250.

Cookstown Social – 3/67 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th G & S Smith 1289, 1261, 1256, 1249, 1243, 1226.

Dungannon & District – 4/19 1st J & J Sampson 1079, 2nd W Lecky 1059, 3rd & 4th J & J Sampson 1047, 1020.

Windsor Social – 3/94 R & J Parke 1264, 2nd & 3rd Kenny Glass 1263, 1253, R & J Parke 1249, 5th Kenny Glass 1220, 6th R & J Parke 1213.

Section Success for Paddy and William

A tight finish was the order off the day in Section B of the NIPA from Fermoy with the Ahoghill Loft of Young, McManus and Sons coming out on top. The McManus loft need no introductions, one of the most competitive, week in week out and equally hold a superb breeding record for fanciers all over the Country. A Decimal point separated the next two positions obtained by two competing Cullybackey lofts that being J & J Greer and Gary Gibson with the Crumlin loft of Sefton Thompson a yard further behind in 4th. Sefton is having a superb Y/Bird Season.

NIPA Section B Result 1st Fermoy Y/Birds 55 members sent 1,405 pigeons – 1st Young & McManus & Sons, Ahoghill 1303; 2nd J & J Greer, Cullybackey 1299; 3rd Gary Gibson, Cullybackey 1299; 4th Sefton Thompson, Crumlin & District 1298; 5th Gary Gibson 1293; 6th D & H Stewart, Ballymoney 1292; 7th J Connolly, Ballymoney 1291; 8th Danny Dixon, Ballymoney 1291; 9th Sefton Thompson 1291; 10th Danny

Dixon 1290;

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – 4/129 1st & 2nd Young & McManus & Sons 1303, 1289; 3rd , 4 th & 5th J Smyth & Son 1286, 1283, 1271; 6th Young, McManus & Sons 1260.

Ballymoney HPS – 8/234 1st D & H Stuart 1292, 2nd J Connolly 1291, 3rd , 4th , 5th & 6th Danny Dixon 1291, 1290, 1281, 1279.

Ballymoney West Combine

Broughshane & District – 3/36 1st , 2nd , 3rd M Neilly 1255, 1117, 1117, 4th & 5th J Getty 1043, 1042.

Ballymena & District HPS – 7/162 1st & 2nd Blair & Rankin 1262, 1261, 3rd & 4th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1261, 1261, 5th T Johnston & Son 1261, 6th Blair & Rankin 1254.

Cullybackey HPS – 10/307 1st J & J Greer 1299, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Gary Gibson 1299, 1293, 1285, 5th Rock & Moore 1284, 6th G Gibson 1279.

Crumlin & District – 5/140 1st, 2nd, 3rd Sefton Thompson 1298, 1291, 1285, 4th K Carson & Son, 5th Sefton Thompson 1263, 6th R & S Hope 1262.

Kells & District HPS – 3/71 1st Surgenor Bros 1256, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th A Barkley & Son 1238, 1228, 1212, 1210, 6th H Turkington 1197.

Muckamore HPS –5/147 1st, 2nd, 3rd Knocker & Bill 1288, 1271, 1255, 4th S & J Jones 1252, 1252, 6th Knocker & Bill 1250.

Randalstown HPS – 5/68 1st J Millar 1207, 2nd J McNeil & Son 1148, 3rd N Percy & Son 1129, 4th & 5th J Millar 1115, 1105, 6th J McNeil & Son 1103.

Rasharkin &District HPS – 3/59 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Harold Cubitt 1281, 1265, 1253, 1240, 1237, F Barkley 1236.

NIPA Section and Open success for Davy

Davy Calvin needs no introductions with regards NIPA success, having attended the NIPA Ladies Night last year, I recall the mass of Cups and Trophies at his table. I do believe it was around this time last year perhaps a week or two earlier the loft took the first seven positions in the Section and NIPA Open from Kilbeggan. Unfortunately, I missed getting info from Davy prior to him heading on holiday for a few days, no

doubt, I will be in contact again before the season is finished. I note that the runner-up is the ever-consistent Tommy McClean of Edgarstown, Tommy timed to finish 2nd Section, 2nd Open NIPA the winner coming down from his good Van Den Bulck hen a winner of 5 x 1st . This hen was part of a kit of 6 sourced from John & Viv Abernethy who in turn purchased their direct stock from Herbie Thorpe. John & Viv have a

superb collection of the Van Den Bulcks at there ever increasing Stud.

NIPA Section E Result 1st Fermoy Y/Birds 97 members sent 3,429 pigeons – 1st Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1347; 2nd Tommy McClean, Edgarstown 1339; 3rd J Whitten & Son, Portadown & Drumcree 1328; 4th Thompson & Lunn, Newry City Inv 1326; 5th Davy Mawhinney & Son, Beech Park Social 1324; 6th C, J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1321; 7th Ron Williamson, Bondhill Social 1321; 8th & 9th Davy Calvin 1320, 1320; 10th Ron Williamson 1320.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – 7/298 1st G Calvin & Son 1317, 2nd R Buckley 1316, 3rd G Calvin & Son 1311, 4th, 5th & 6th G Buckley & Son 1306, 1301, 1300.

Armagh HPS – 7/208 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Paul Duffy 1289, 1289, 1288, 1286; 5th Ian Blair 1265, 6th Paul Duffy 1263.

Beechpark Social – 6/125 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Davy Mawhinney & Son 1324, 1290, 1277, 1270, 1261, 6th M Duggan & Son 1239.

Bondhill Social – 4/366 1st Davy Calvin 1347, 2nd Ron Williamson 1321, 3rd & 4th Davy Calvin 1320, 1320, 5th & 6th Ron Williamson 1320, 1313.

Edgarstown – 11/498 1st Tommy McClean 1339, 2nd Richard McCracken 1318, 3rd R G G Donaldson 1312, 4th Tommy McClean 1292, 5th A & R Neill 1285, 6th Tommy McClean 1283.

Gilford & District – 9/226 1st & 2nd A Feeney & Son 1305, 1290, 3rd Rafferty & Toman 1290, 4th & 5th A Feeney & Son 1289, 1289, 6th Rafferty & Toman 1287.

Laurelvale – 7/214 1st JH Muldrew & McMurray 1292, 2nd M Milligan & Son 1268, 3rd & 4th Alan Craig 1248, 1239, 5th M Milligan & Son 1231, 6th Alan Craig 1230.

Loughgall – 8/249 1st R Calvin & Daughter 1310, 2nd & 3rd D & C & P McArdle 1292, 1284, 4th Sam Corrigan 1274, 5th & 6th D & C & P McArdle 1260, 1250.

Lurgan Social – 18/535 1st C & J & B Ferris 1321, J Douglas & Son 1314, 3rd & 4th S Curran 1313, 1293, 5th Tom Fitzpatrick 1291, S Curran 1288.

Monaghan HPS – 5/205 1st Keith Allister 1301, 2nd & 3rd Richard Mulligan 1290, 1275, 4th Stephen O’Brien 1269, 5th Gerry Swift 1262, Richard Mulligan 1250.

Portadown & Drumcree – 5/174 J Witten & Son 1328, 2nd B Creaney 1287, 3rd & 4th J Whitten & Son 1285, 1285, 5th B Creaney 1260, 6th J Whitten & Son 1247.

Meadows – 6/155 1st & 2nd Lee Smyth 1257, 1253, Alan Larkin & Sons 1247, 4th Larkin Bros 1244, 5th Alan Larkin & Sons 1232, 6th Lee Smyth 1225.

NIPA chairman enjoys section success

Pat McLaughlin the current NIPA Chairman had the bird of the day into the Derry area, topping the Maiden City and Section H of the NIPA. Pat clocked his Blue Hen at 3.47pm flying 199 miles. Sire of this Section winner is down from a cock bred by Mark Eubanks of Banbridge when paired to a hen from Pats cousin the late Sean McGrotty. Pat went on to add that the Dam is probably one of the best breeding hens he has, breeding is Eric Limbourg when crossed with a hen on loan from fellow Clubmate John McGettigan. Well Done Pat !!

NIPA Section H Result 1 st Fermoy Y/Birds 30 members sent 303 pigeons – 1st Pat McLaughlin, Maiden City 1287; 2nd J McArthur, Limavady 1251; 3rd D Canning, Derry & District 1235; 4th J McArthur 1234; 5th P Hegarty, Derry & District 1230; 6th Paul Maxwell Jnr, Foyle 1201; 7th Pat McLaughlin 1170; 8th R Lyle, Maiden City 1167; 9th J McArthur 1164; 10th Ronnie Withrow, Limavady 1157.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – 5/20 1st, 2nd & 3rd M & M Rabbett 1043, 1028, 1013.

Derry & District – 5/65 1st D Canning 1235, 2nd P Hegarty 1230, 3rd J Diamond 1129, 4th D Canning 1118, 5th J & G Ramsey 1111, 6th P Hegarty 1110.

Foyle RPS – 3/29 1st & 2nd Paul Maxwell Jnr 1201, 872.

Limavady – 8/115 1st , 2nd & 3rd J McArthur 1251, 1234, 1164, 4th Ronnie Witherow 1157, 5th Robin McIlmoyle 1118, 6th J McArthur 1118.

Maiden City – 4/22 1st & 2nd Pat McLaughlin 1287, 1170, 3rd R Lyle 1167.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – 5/52 1st, 2nd, 3rd Noel McConnell 1023, 979, 972.

Fed & Combine results for Fermoy

Coleraine Triangle Fermoy – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1268, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1267, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1264, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1265, K Glass Windsor Soc 1263, S Diamond 1261, N & D Coyle 1256, K Glass Windsor Soc 1253, S Diamond 1250, S Diamond 1250, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1249,R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1249, J Hanson 1243, J Hanson 1234, J Hanson 1234, B & D Coyle 1230, P Klimkowski & Son ColerainePrem 1228, K Glass Windsor Soc 1220, R McAlary 1220, J Smolinski Coleraine Prem 1218, B & D Coyle 1217, R & J Parke 1213, J Smolinski 1201.

City of Derry Federation Fermoy – P McLaughlin Maiden City 1287, D Canning Derry & Dist 1235, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1230, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1201, P McLaughlin 1170, R Lyle Maiden City 1167, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1129, D Canning 1118, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1111, P Hegarty 1110, P Hegarty 1077, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1043, M & M Rabbett 1028, M & M Rabbett 1013, J & G Ramsey 1006, D Canning 986, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 934, D Canning 901, Pail Maxwell Jnr 872.

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy - P McLaughlin Maiden City 1287, D Canning Derry & Dist 1235, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1230, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1201, P McLaughlin 1170, R Lyle Maiden City 1167, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1129, D Canning 1118, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1111, P Hegarty 1110, P Hegarty 1077, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1043, M & M Rabbett 1028, Noel McConnell Strabane & District 1023, M & M Rabbett 1013, J & G Ramsey 1006, D Canning 986, Noel McConnell Strabane & Dist 979, Noel McConnell Strabane & Dist 972, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 934, D Canning 901, Pail Maxwell Jnr 872.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Fermoy 16/08/25

The fifth young bird race of the season was flown from Fermoy in County Cork on Saturday 16 August. Liberation was at 11.15am in easterly winds and like last week it was another very tough race. Ace racers and breeders Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill clocked the best bird in the area to win 1st club Ahoghill, 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 26th Open Nipa from just over ten thousand pigeons. Their latest Section winner a cheq pied hen was timed at 15.43pm flying 199 miles to the Croft Loft's in Ahoghill to record 1303. Their winning hen was bred from the racing loft. The dam is Vandenbrande and the sire is a son of their 'Bude Cock' a winner of 1st Section & 3rd Open Nipa Bude. The 'Bude Cock' is a son of their Champion breeding red grizzle Vandenbrande cock 'Major Diamond' responsible for generations of winners right up to 1st Open winners in the Irish South Road Fed 8000 plus birds.

The Cullybackey winners Jimmy and Jamie Greer were runners up in the Combine and Section on 1299 with a blue cock timed at 15.46pm. The breeding of this cock is the best of the Vermeerbergen-Wilms from good friend Keith Kernohan of Ballymena. The sire is off Keith's good blue hen "The Gift" and the dam from the lines of the "Lucky Luc". Gary Gibson of Cullybackey was next best with two birds doing 1299 & 1293 followed by Danny Dixon 5th & 6th Combine on 1291 & 1290. Other club winners were Harold Cubitt in Rasharkin on 1281. Sire is Harold's old 2014 Belshaw cock and dam a gift from clubmate Jackie Steele. Bertie Blair had the top two in Ballymena & District with the winner doing 1262. Both parents from Paddy and William McManus, the sire Vandenbrande and the dam the same way bred as 'Sammy's Girl' 1st Open Penzance YB National 2023 being Vandenbrande x Louis Thijs. Geoff Surgenor had the winner in Kells on 1256, the sire Vandenbulck from the late Lexie Mullan and the dam a granddaughter of Geoff's Talbenny YB National winner 'Christine'. Marc Neilly was best in Broughshane on 1255. The sire Van Rijn / Lambrecht from Bertie Blair and the dam Sticker Doncker / Lambrecht. John Millar had the winner in Randalstown on 1207. The sire is a syndicate cock and the dam veneestra.

Mid Antrim Combine - Fermoy 36/916

Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1303, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1299, G Gibson Cullybackey 1299, G Gibson Cullybackey 1293, D Dixon Rasharkin 1291, D Dixon Rasharkin 1290, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1289, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1286, G Gibson Cullybackey 1285, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1284, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1283, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1281, D Dixon Rasharkin 1281, D Dixon Rasharkin 1279, G Gibson Cullybackey 1279, G Gibson Cullybackey 1273, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1271, G Gibson Cullybackey 1267, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1265, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1262, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1261, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1261, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1261, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1261, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1260, Surgenor Bros Kells 1256, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1256, M Neilly Broughshane 1255, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1254, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1254, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1254, M Graham Ballymena 1253, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1253, G Gibson Cullybackey 1253, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1252.

Young Bird Knock Out 1st Fermoy (winners in capitals)

Rock & Moore 1284 v D DIXON 1291

G GIBSON 1299 v S Johnston & Son 1247

YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1303 v T & M Morrow 0

J SMYTH & SON 1286 v A Purvis 0.

Young Bird Points - Week 5 - 1st Fermoy

Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 172, D Dixon Rasharkin 168, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 140, G Gibson Cullybackey 96, A Darragh Cullybackey 82 , Blair & Rankin Ballymena 75, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 69, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 65, M Graham Ballymena 59.

Young Bird Points - Club Shield - 1st Fermoy

Cullybackey 29, Ahoghill 28, Ballymena & Dist 28, Rasharkin 22, Broughshane 15

Kells 11, Randalstown 6.

Please Note - Club winners and especially those with 1st Sect NIPA should contact Adie with some info on the winner and if possible a photo holding the bird at the loft. We will do our best to provide as much coverage as is allowed regarding space. Weekly reports on racing are listed in the Forum on www.pigeonnetwork.com and reports are also published by Elimar Pigeons. The Farming Life has a pigeon column included each Wednesday.

1 . Harold Cubitt 1st in Rasharkin from Fermoy Harold Cubitt 1st in Rasharkin from Fermoy. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . John Millar was best in Randalstown from Fermoy John Millar was best in Randalstown from Fermoy. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Geoff Surgenor with his Fermoy winner in Kell & District Geoff Surgenor with his Fermoy winner in Kell & District. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales