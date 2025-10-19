NI’s next generation to showcase the future of beef farming at biggest-ever ABP Angus Youth exhibition

Around 130 teenagers from across Northern Ireland will be travelling to Balmoral Park next week to share their vision for the future of beef farming and sustainable food production.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s ABP Angus Youth Exhibition will be the largest since the competition began in 2017, with 38 school teams taking part. They will be hoping to secure a place in the prestigious ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalist programme and win their own mini-herd of Angus cross calves to rear over the next year.

The competition operates in partnership with Certified Irish Angus and gives young people the chance to explore current issues facing farming and the wider food industry. The teams taking part this year come from both urban and rural schools across six counties, reflecting a growing interest in agri-food among a diverse mix of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase is reflected in education trends. When the competition first launched in 2017, there were 22 CCEA examination centres for the CCEA GCSE Agriculture and Land Use. By 2025, that number has risen to 35 centres, demonstrating the expanding interest among young people in food production, farming, and land management as career and study pathways*.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition returns to the Logan Hall on 23 October with teenagers in Yr 11 from all over the province competing for a place in the next finalist skills development programme.

A panel of judges drawn from the agri-food and education sectors will assess the school displays and decide which teams will move forward to the next stage of the competition.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Northern Ireland, said the initiative gives young people an opportunity to get involved in shaping the future of the industry.

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is about giving young people a voice in our sector, which is vital for ensuring its sustainability. As one of Northern Ireland’s major employers, working with over 5,000 farming families, we are proud to connect with the next generation of farmers and agri-food professionals. This competition nurtures the talent and ideas that will help guide the industry in the years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists benefit from expert mentoring by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and gain hands-on experience of rearing cattle and managing farming tasks. They also get to sell their finished cattle to ABP and keep the proceeds. The successful teams taking part in the year-long programme will receive training, skills workshops, a study trip and communication coaching, while the top team overall wins a £1,000 prize for their school, club or society.

Charles Smith, General Manager of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, said the level of interest this year is particularly encouraging.

“We are delighted to see such enthusiasm for agriculture coming from both rural communities and urban schools. It shows that young people recognise the vital role food production plays in our society.”

The event on 23 October will also include an awards ceremony for the outgoing finalists, with guest speaker Dr Sinclair Mayne. Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Lecale Trinity Grammar School, Markethill High School and St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen, who are about to complete their year-long finalist programme, will be finding out who will be taking home the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup and the £1,000 prize for their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s leading agri-education initiatives. The competition links directly to the GCSE curriculum and is accredited for the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.