NI’s only horse loggers - RJ Woodland Services building valued relationships

Established in 2005 and based in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, RJ Woodland Services is one of the largest private forest management companies operating in Northern Ireland.

With clients ranging from farmers and small private landowners, to large private estates and public bodies, together with charities such as The Woodland Trust.

RJ Woodland Services can offer a full range of forest management and contracting services to woodland owners and aim to provide the highest quality of service.

Ross pictured with Irish Cobs Billy and Dan.

The forests in their care are managed to a high standard. It is a testimony to their foresters and workforce that they still carry out contracts for many of their first clients dating back to the early days of the business.

“Many of our competitors only harvest timber from sites and areas of woodland in which machines operate with ease,” they explain. “However, some of our clients require their woodland thinned regardless of terrain, timber volume etc. These sites are where our diverse range of equipment comes in to use. Not only do we own a timber harvester and forwarder for larger commercial sales, we have a tractor with crane trailer and winch, excavators with grabs/shears and even two horses!

“We are the only horse loggers in Northern Ireland and use two Irish Cobs - Billy and Dan.”

RJ Woodland Services are one of the few forest management companies who employ their own labour, with currently 12 staff employed in the company including two foresters and office staff.

“We believe our personal approach offers our clients the best service possible, allowing us to build valued relationships which we have built over many years,” they add.

Services include:

- Establishment of new woodland

- Management Plans – thinning regimes, clearfell, restocking

- Timber Marketing – achieving the best return from your crop.

- Woodland Inventory, Surveying and Mensuration

- Continuous Cover Forestry

- Complete Woodland Management

- Final Crop Harvesting

- Thinning – removing a percentage of the trees - poor quality, double stems and dominant trees which are suppressing the crop

RJ Woodland Services are members of the Institute of Chartered Foresters, Confederation of Forest Industries (ConFor), The Royal Forestry Society (RFS) and British Horse Loggers.